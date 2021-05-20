I.n the Turkish melodramas of the seventies there was a sequence that has become a cliché: “You belong to me or to the black earth.” The film hero uttered this sentence with an open threat of death when he wanted his love to be reciprocated. It is not known whether this phrase inspired men in Turkey who killed a woman who rejected her, her lover, or a wife who wanted to break up or had separated. It is undisputed that it has become Erdogan’s motto in politics. Of course, Erdogan didn’t kill anyone. But his tactics are politically very similar to the sequence from the melodramas. Whom he perceives as an adversary, he first tries to win over to his side, if that does not succeed, he proceeds to “annihilation”.

On the Turkish version of the column

Yazının Türkçe orijinalini okumak için tıklayın

In this formula lies the secret with which Erdogan transformed Turkey into an autocracy. The “de facto dictatorship”, as characterized by a study by the Bertelsmann Foundation, did not come about overnight. First of all, center-right parties, which could have been an alternative to the AKP, evaporated. Erdogan incorporated promising right-wing politicians from these parties into his own party and silenced them. For example, Süleyman Soylu was transferred to the AKP, who had previously said of Erdogan: “He’s oozing corruption,” “he thinks he’s a sultan,” “I’m not a man unless I am those who suck the blood out of my country to account ”. He has been a minister in Erdogan’s cabinet for six years and has headed the Interior Ministry for a few years. However, he did not hold Erdogan accountable; instead, he had those who take to the streets to demand this accountable beat up by the police who report to him.



Bulent Mumay

:



Image: private





Erdogan drew potential competitors from his own camp to his side, then eliminated critical voices in his own party. He expelled the men who had once founded the AKP together with him from the party. After the AKP had built up into the largest party on the right and his person into a leading figure, it was the turn of the opposition. First he settled with Selahattin Demirtas, who had prevented the AKP from gaining an absolute majority in the elections on June 7, 2015 with the success of his Kurdish party HDP, which won thirteen percent. Erdogan had the election repeated, five months later he was then able to rule alone. Demirtas was arrested a year after the new elections on November 1, 2015, which Erdogan won. After four years of pre-trial detention, he was sentenced to prison terms on past charges. The popular Erdogan opponent was politically booted out when he was put behind bars at the age of 48.

Today it’s not even forty percent

Erdogan takes targeted action against people who taught him electoral slips. Today his nightmare is Ekrem Imamoglu, who ended the AKP’s twenty-five years of rule over Istanbul in the local elections in March 2019. After his defeat, Erdogan had the Istanbul election repeated because he believed that he could beat Imamoglu in the new election and thus incapacitate. But when the vote was taken again, the AKP candidate was defeated by an even clearer margin. After the double triumph, Imamoglu’s popularity continued to grow. The central government cut its powers and cut its resources, but he is increasing approval for himself with his municipal measures. He is one of the trump cards of the opposition to Erdogan in the upcoming elections in 2023. The latest polls indicate that Erdogan is likely to lose if there is a runoff election with Imamoglu. Erdogan won the 2018 elections with 52.6 percent, today he’s not even forty. According to various surveys, Imamoglu is four to seven points ahead.