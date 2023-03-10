ETurkey has never had a democracy by Western European standards in the course of its history. We have never had a peaceful life with a trusting view of the future in this country. The division that Erdogan has exacerbated is also nothing new for this country. But despite all the political tensions, social upheavals and economic crises, there were institutions that were something like shared values. Institutions that everyone trusted and kept their distance from everyone, no matter who was in power at the time. However, due to Erdogan’s urge to dominate everything and to be the one who has the last word on every issue, one of these institutions was undermined one after the other.

To the Turkish version of the column

Yazının Türkçe orijinalini okumak için tıklayın

The main task of the aviation institute founded in 1925 was to fight forest fires from the air. However, after Erdogan deployed partisans there, there have been no more aircraft available for use in forest fires for a few years. We had to watch our beautiful forests burn down. The national football team has been the apple of Turkey’s eye. We finished third at the 2002 World Cup, the year Erdogan took office. This success was passé when Erdogan equipped the leadership of the football federation with entrepreneurs close to him. We can’t get past qualifying, let alone going to the World Cup.

The Turkish Statistical Office used to publish all data, including the inflation rate, objectively. It now quantifies the inflation rate according to specifications from the palace. It even hides deaths. To our knowledge, around one hundred thousand people have died from Covid-19 in Turkey. Then the real data came out: the number is twice as high. The state television TRT, which we used to watch every evening, and the state news agency Anadolu Ajansi are now government propaganda tools. In the past, every journalist received a press card from the information office. Today, the institution run by Erdogan no longer issues press passes for government critics, and I am affected by that too.



Bulent Mumay

:



Image: private



We realized the importance of the Red Crescent whenever we faced a catastrophe. He stood by our side during earthquakes and floods. With the most recent earthquake, we had to learn that the Red Crescent, founded in 1968, was particularly badly run down under the Erdogan government. Supported by our donations and government budget support, the Red Crescent was not even able to provide tents to the affected region. Not that the organization didn’t have tents available. But instead of sending the tents to the earthquake region, they were sold to the NGO Ahbap, which provides local aid. So tents made with our funds were sold to Ahbap, an organization funded by our donations. The scandal wasn’t over yet.







He also sold for money the ready meals that the Red Crescent should have sent to the victims of the earthquake who were suffering from hunger and cold. Likewise, the clothing donations of the citizens. They didn’t send tents and of course couldn’t put up containers either, which are much more effective in cold weather. As well as? What can one expect from a man from the kebab industry who had been placed in charge of this department at the Red Crescent? According to official figures, the earthquake killed more than 50,000 people. More than a month has passed since the disaster and still not enough temporary shelters have been provided for the survivors. Most live in tents that people have cobbled together themselves from old tarpaulins and plastic covers. Since last week’s heavy rains, they wake up soaked in the morning.