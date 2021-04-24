D.he country in which we live has seen some strange bans throughout history. For example, the Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II, whom Erdogan held in high esteem, forbade the words “justice” and “freedom”. Abdulhamid, who suffered the greatest loss of territory in Ottoman history, did not allow the word “nose” to appear in newspapers. He tried to prevent critics from alluding to him because of his big nose when they couldn’t call him by name.

About a century later, the military banned the color blue in a 1982 referendum on the junta’s constitution. Because on the ballot, the supporters of the constitution should put their stamp on the white field, the opponents on the blue. Nowhere did the military want to see blue, they even called the press and forbade blue in the layout. There was a ban as bizarre as that of words and colors in the nineties. Salt shakers in the shape of a cook with a large mustache were banned. Behind this was the thesis that the salt shakers looked like Abdullah Öcalan, the head of the terrorist organization PKK. The bizarre ban of the 21st century was then passed under President Erdogan: a three-digit number was prohibited.



Bulent Mumay

To explain why this number has been banned: The Turkish economy continues to decline, the more authoritarian Erdogan acts. Our wallets suffer as badly as our democracy. Turkey, with its young population, was once a shining star in Europe; today it is gripped by hopelessness. The unemployment rate will soon approach thirty percent. 88 percent of people think we are in an economic crisis. When the AKP took over government in 2002, citizens who were not among the rich 10 percent earned 32 percent of the national income. Today these ninety percent have to be content with eighteen percent of the national income. The effects can be seen on the street. When farmers distribute leftovers of potatoes and onions to the needy, there is a rush. People run over each other.

Money for prisons and luxury cars

The fact that we are particularly hard hit by the corona pandemic is also due to the economic difficulties. Lockdowns are decided in industrialized countries. Citizens are reimbursed for financial losses. Turkey can hardly support its citizens and only imposes exit restrictions. This is how we break sad records: We are world champions in the increase in new infections. We count almost 60,000 new infections and 300 deaths every day. Nonetheless, the Ministry of Communications has just published a brochure entitled “Turkey’s Successful Fight Against the Coronavirus”.

And what is Erdogan’s currently spending the most money on? For new prisons! Within three months, 57 million euros were spent on building six new penal institutions. But that is not enough, our government is planning to build 39 more prisons. However, this is not the only expense item. A few weeks ago the Palast purchased three copies of the Mercedes luxury series S600 Guard. With taxes on top, each and every one of the Turkish people has to pay 1.8 million euros.