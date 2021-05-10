W.As is commonly called Freudian mistake today, according to Sigmund Freud, it is not a slip of the tongue, rather words slip out of our subconscious that we could not pronounce. In Turkey we often hear particularly interesting “Freudian slip of the tongue” from Erdogan’s mouth. A few years ago, for example, he replied to the opposition’s allegations of corruption: “I did not feed my children honestly.” And when he spoke about the importance of the fight against terrorism, we heard from him: “We should be just as honorable and proud as the terrorists He celebrated the day of the fight against violence against women as the day of the fight against women. Finally, in the statement he made last week after the pandemic lockdown decision, he admitted how he really sees the country he has designed. When asked by journalists where he will be during the lockdown, he said: “In the worst case, I’ll be in Turkey …”

Erdogan is not the only one who considers it the “worst case” to be in Turkey. The number of those who are looking for better is not insignificant. According to recently published data, nearly a thousand Turkish citizens legally leave the country every day. Those who do not see a future for themselves here are looking for a new life elsewhere. That means, of course, if he gets hold of a visa. Because with a Turkish passport you can hardly get anywhere without a visa. In the ranking of the most valuable passports published a week ago, Turkey ranks 52nd. The countries that allow us to enter the country without a visa are not exactly exciting either. We can only travel westward to a few countries such as Albania or Ukraine without a visa. However, talking about how worthless our passport is is risky. Two young people who shot a funny clip about the lack of utility of the Turkish passport and shared it on social media were unceremoniously taken into police custody. They were soon released again, but on the condition that they did not leave the country. Now they don’t even have a passport to make fun of.



Bulent Mumay

It’s not just about making a fun video about the pass. It is now also forbidden to film what happens on the street. A few days ago, the Central Police Department issued a decree that declared that making videos of police officers was a criminal offense. So here the police responsible for the implementation of laws write their own law and issue their own prohibitions. Most cases of disproportionate police violence in Turkey were revealed through video footage of eyewitnesses. Interior Minister Soylu defended the ban and said it was intended to protect the police officers’ “private life”. The ban is not about recordings of police officers in their civilian life, but of what they do in uniform on duty.

The law, supposedly only applicable to civilians, also affects journalists. On May 1st, journalists wanted to film rampant police violence, when it was said: “This is prohibited by decree!”, Cell phones were destroyed, films were deleted from cameras.

Impeachment instead of charge

Speaking of May 1st, I have to add a little anecdote. Erdogan disparaged the young people dragged across the floor and beaten with fists for taking to the streets on May 1st with a strange expression. There is hardly anyone he has not already declared a terrorist, he now called the demonstrators of May 1st as “extreme terrorists”!

In the land of “the worst cases” there has been a corruption scandal in the last few days that would probably have shaken any normal country. At the end of this corruption case, which is also punishable under Turkish law, there was only an impeachment. Ruhsar Pekcan’s company, which Erdogan appointed as Minister of Commerce in 2018, the year when his presidential system “à la Turca” was introduced, sold disinfectants to the ministry for one million euros. And almost twice as expensive as the price on the market. When the scandal first came out, Erdogan was silent at first. But the protests grew louder and he eventually had to remove Pekcan from office. Instead of taking legal action for abuse of office, he continued to defend Pekcan: “I condemn the smear campaign against you on social media. If necessary, we will continue to use your experience. “