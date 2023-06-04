There are three letters that Jose Francisco Gonzalez Gonzalez appointment in your book Where Does Gender Ideology Lead?of which I already exposed one of Maria Hernandez Gonzalez and now I quote another written by Patricia Orozco de Brambilawhat does it say:

“Dear women. We live in a time of rapid change. There is a lot of confusion. We cannot doubt that we enjoy these changes, because they are positive, they help us to live better, with more tools and better support, such as medical and technological advances, etc. However, it never ceases to amaze me that there are proposed changes that seek to uproot what has always distinguished us as “humans.” Other changes bring us insecurities and many questions. One of these innovations is the so-called “gender equity” proposal.

Without going deeper, I see that this proposal does not seek to give us life, but rather the opposite, to lead us to death. I, as a woman, have valued and appreciate what I have received by nature, the feminine condition. That is a priceless gift. And thank God, I have been a mother. An unparalleled experience gender perspective that seeks the so-called “vindication of women”, is rather, an indoctrination to contraception, abortion, sterilization, homosexuality, the adoption of children by same-sex couples.

Lately, they want to value us women for the skills or aptitudes shown in the jobs. This, even in jobs that were thought to be exclusive to men. Certainly, it has been proven that we can do them, and often with great professionalism. But I see the risk that in this there is a competition, and a veiled project that the woman supplants the man, leaving what is proper to us women, the feminine sensibilitythe capacity of beget and give life. We don’t gain anything if we women “masculinize” ourselves. We lose a lot if we marginalize our femininity. Women, by divine design, are designed to welcome life, to feed it and make it develop. Who influences the family as much as we do to achieve unity?…

Before concluding this letter, I want to allude to a subject that seems already out of fashion, that seems to be a mere trifle. I want to refer to the human virtue of virginity. By living this virtue, the woman finds a path worthy of realizing her own personality, because she is going to perform in her femininity. The Virgin Mary is the maximum expression of the woman. She, by the grace of God, combined virginity and motherhood. She is a model of a woman and a teacher of feminine virtues. May Mary be our source of inspiration!

Dear women, my last wish is that the family, our families, can live in peace, in such a way that from us, women, the seeds of peace are born, where the entire human family is sheltered. Without family we would lose the most human side of humanity. The family teaches us to communicate, to behave like humans, to care for and love each other generously, to be helpful and self-sacrificing. In the family, in short, we are valued and appreciated for who we are. With love”.