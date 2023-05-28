The Lord Jose Francisco Gonzalez Gonzalezin its book: Where does gender ideology lead?edited by Fototecnia, SA de CV, cites three very interesting letters from womenof which I quote here some paragraphs written by Maria Hernandez Gonzalezas follows:

“Recently, we have verified that the new generations are instilled in the rejection of the family, they are separated from it, they are made shameful in their relationship with their closest relatives. Therefore, they see the family as a degrading, contemptuous institution that restricts freedom. When the truth is that the family is where the principles of value that make human life a full life are formed, increased and solidified. There is the paradigmatic example of the family of Nazareth. Jesus relates to his Mother and with his Father in such a way that he increased in age, wisdom and grace before God and of the men.

“Ideology” also wants us women to believe that we have been deceived by the natural fact of being women. Therefore, they propose that we erase all differences, even the natural one, between men and women. If we do this, they say, all submission will end. But let us recall what the Pope Juan Pablo II she pointed out to us, because we have and contribute to our families and to the world with our “feminine genius” (mulierem dignitatem).

With this way of thinking, they think or want to think for all of us. The fact of being a woman is not discrimination, but a blessing. That there is subjugation of some women for a treatment loaded with machismo, that is true. But it is not worth making the part, the whole. As women there are many very beautiful dimensions that are characteristic of us, such as being a wife, a mother and showing feminine tenderness in the same family relationship.

The Creator, from the beginning, made us male and female. And for this reason, for complementation, she made an adequate help to the man, with the same dignity, and vice versa. Thus, from the beginning, God made women as reciprocal help and mutual complement to men, in such a way that this mystery must be lived, that they will no longer be two, but one flesh, and what God unites in marriage, he will not separate the man Those who promote and disseminate the gender ideology They ignore that we are proud and enjoy the feminine gift and receive it as a wonderful gift, with which God has designed us, whether we experience it as single or married. As women we are bearers of love, teachers of mercy and builders of peace, communicators of warmth and humanity, in a world that too often values ​​people according to the cold criteria of exploitation and profit (Benedict XVI).

The gift of being a woman is a priceless gift that each of us has to discover, value, care for, defend and enforce. Thank you”.