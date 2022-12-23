Dear Santa Claus
I am 26 years old and all my life I was taught to write to you to ask you for things for the coming new year. Today, after having lived the happiest month of my life, I simply want to thank you for having fulfilled my dream.
On December 24 of next year, I only had one obsession and it had nothing to do with the club of my love: I wanted to be world champion and see the Argentine team lift the cup for the first time.
It was more perfect than I ever imagined. We suffered a lot, but that served to make the relief bigger. If you knew how many times I imagined Lionel Messi lifting the world cup. I am and We Argentines are all lucky to have seen it.
My heart today is forced to say thank you. Santa Claus, I know that the custom is to ask you for things every year, but This time let me simply be able to assess everything that happened in this 2022.
2023 will be to enjoy, to honor our champions and proudly wear the patch that reminds us that we achieved the third. 36 years had to pass, but good things always come and now we are celebrating.
I promise to return in 365 days. ANDn 2024 the Copa América is coming up and now we want to win absolutely everything. Because that’s how we are, because we don’t settle and now we want to go for new titles. Thank you God for making me Argentine! This year you can rest Santa Claus!
