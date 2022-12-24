The smile is because La Máquina plays today 😁💙 pic.twitter.com/aeDSTKgETi — BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) December 22, 2022

More than a year has passed since that longed-for League title that we are looking forward to so much. However, I would like to see once again Blue Cross be the best team MX League. That is why there are many situations that I would like to ask you to make improvements to the club, which will not envy the rest of the teams.

I wish you could do that Luis Suarez is convinced that reaching La Noria would be the best, because we need a great network breaker and without a doubt he would come to leave everything on the field, he could even mark history as a cement element. I already saw him finishing off the centers of Uriel Antuna and defining correctly before any goalkeeper, be it Carlos Acevedo, Oscar Jimenez either Sebastian Sosa. By the way, it would be ideal if you helped to thank Ivan Moraleswho just didn’t shine.

I would like you to finally alleviate some ills such as the permanence of Julio Cesar DominguezSince his time is long gone, he makes a lot of mistakes and it seems like he’s on a scholarship because they just keep putting him in the starting lineup. Next to tastingyou could also have them transfer to raphael baccawell since that Classic Young against America it became more than clear that he no longer deserves to defend the shield. Now if it’s not too much trouble, help get rid of the shaggy martinezhis dedication is appreciated, but it is time to renew many positions in the defense.

Keep giving a lot of health to our captain Jesus CrownThat he can stay at the club for a long time or at least until someone capable of replacing him arrives because sebastian jury has been owed. We want the arrival of more players like Juan Escobar, Nacho Rivero Y carlos rodriguezwho give themselves in every game and make the fans thank them.

Don’t forget to help us bring various reinforcements for each zone like the central defense. I heard that the Paraguayan jewel is about to arrive Alexis DuarteHopefully you can make it come true, that would be amazing. A signing for containment, another for the wingers and any other area that the Colt Gutierrez want to fill Please that the teacher is the ideal one to dream of raising the tenth.

Also, that there are no more problems in the cement company. That the directives remain on a fixed course and there are no more administrative changes as often happens, since that type of thing ends up affecting the performance of the team. We expect a directive according to the greatness of the team.

Most importantly, help us get revenge for what happened against America in the last tournament. We want to beat them, humiliate them and display them as they did. Something that they do not forget so simple. Speaking of which, it wouldn’t hurt to continue proving to cougars who is bigger, we also want to impose ourselves on other clubs like Chivas, Toluca, Pachuca, striped, Lion, Saints Lagoon Y tigersTo demonstrate that Blue Cross it’s their dad, no matter how many titles they add up, La Máquina still hoots above them.

Beforehand thank you very much.





An excited fan of Blue Cross.

PS We want the tenth please’.