Letter from a reader TPI to the editor:

I’m 16 and beyond shocked when I read about TPI that Italy, with the money of its citizens, is preparing to approve the sixth package of military aid to Ukraine for the “modest” sum of one billion euros. A year of incessant and bloody war was not enough to make us understand that we are not doing it right.

Political choices in this respect go forward by inertia, under the comfort and mediocrity of critical action due to the apparent total sharing on the national and international community level. In these moments we feel the total absence of individual capacity in our global politics, which continues to propose simplistic and harmful solutions to the problems we live in in our historical moment, a historical moment that apparently we are unaware of living and being able to change.

We have reached the point where our decisions for peace and the war set-up for war itself are of a frightening monotony and homogenization. We are proving that we are no longer able to act and make certain choices: everyone limits themselves to inserting a minimum piece that completes a picture in which everyone decides everything but nobody is fully responsible for anything. This is exactly the good way not to change things, and it is no coincidence that it is a technical device that frequently occurs in politics.

Today war is in the interest of many, too many. Russia is undoubtedly the aggressor, the main but not the only cause of this war. At the same time, however, we must recognize that there is a false mutual solidarity between Westerners and Ukrainians, who fight together for different purposes. We all know that it is not true that the Ukrainians are fighting so that Russia does not attack any other democratic country (provided that Ukraine is a democracy due to the non-independence of its judiciary) and that we are fighting only to save the Ukrainians. Assuming that Russia has its serious faults, we must admit, but this will never happen, that our and Ukrainian interests in this war are varied and not exactly honest and peaceful.

Flavio Maria Coticoni