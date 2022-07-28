O site which hosts the membership form to the “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law” has already surpassed 215 thousand signatures until the end of the morning of this Thursday (28.Jul.2022). To date, the website hosting the manifesto form has suffered 1,500 hacking attacks, according to organizers.

The manifesto in defense of democracy and the electronic system was organized by the USP Law School (University of São Paulo) and has the support of civil society organizations. It was launched late on Tuesday afternoon (July 26) with 3,069 initial signatures.

Bankers, businessmen, artists, lawyers, members of the judiciary and the Public Ministry are among the signatories. The initiative has the support of entities such as Prerogatives Group and the 342 Arts.

Here’s the intact of the manifest with the initial 3069 signatures (2 MB). read the intact (488 KB) of the signatories of the letter until the morning of this Thursday (28.Jul).

It is possible to adhere to the manifesto through a form published by the USP Law School. It is necessary to inform the full name, CPF, e-mail and occupation. Click here to access the form.

Some of the people who joined the text are:

Alberto Toron – lawyer;

Arminius Fraga – former president of the Central Bank;

Candido Bracher – member of the Board of Directors of Itaú Unibanco;

Celso Antônio Bandeira de Mello – attorney;

Eduardo Vassimon – Chairman of the Board of Directors of Votorantim;

Fábio Alperowitch – founding partner of Fame Investments;

Guilherme Leal – co-president of nature;

Horácio Lafer Piva – shareholder and member of the Board of Directors of klabin;

João Moreira Salles – filmmaker;

João Paulo Pacifico – CEO of Gaia Group;

José Roberto Mendonça de Barros – economist;

Miguel Reale Júnior – former Minister of Justice;

Natalia Dias – CEO of Standard Bank;

Pedro Malan – former Minister of Finance;

Pedro Moreira Salles – co-chairman of the Board of Directors of the Itaú Unibanco;

Pedro Passos – counselor of nature;

Pedro Serrano – lawyer;

Pierpaolo Bottini – lawyer;

Roberto Setubal – co-chairman of the Board of Directors of Itaú Unibanco;

Sérgio Renault – lawyer;

Walter Schalka – president of suzano.

Also signing the letter are singers and songwriters Chico Buarque and Arnaldo Antunes, former soccer player Walter Casagrande, actresses Débora Bloch and Alessandra Negrini, presenter Cazé Peçanha and chef Bel Coelho.

Eleven former ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) joined the initiative: Carlos Ayres Britto, Carlos Velloso, Celso de Mello, Cesar Peluso, Ellen Gracie, Eros Grau, Marco Aurélio Mello, Nelson Jobim, Sepulveda Belongs, Sydney Sanches and Joaquim Barbosa.

The manifest was called “Letter to Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law”. It will be read at an event held on August 11, at the Pátio das Arcadas in Largo de São Francisco.

The text criticizes what it considers “baseless attacks and unaccompanied by evidence” who question “Democratic Rule of Law” and the smoothness of the electoral process.

“We have recently witnessed authoritarian rants that have jeopardized the secular American democracy. There, the attempts to destabilize democracy and the people’s confidence in the fairness of the elections were not successful, nor will they be successful here.”says the document.

The text is a veiled criticism of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The chief executive is not mentioned directly, but he is directly criticized. The manifesto, for example, defends the electronic voting system and criticizes “unfounded attacks” to the elections.

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) is also not cited directly. The PT, however, benefits from the initiative of the USP Law School. He said this Wednesday (July 27) that he watched the reading of the 1st version of the letter, in 1977, still during the military dictatorship.