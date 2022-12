Building of the Embassy of Ukraine in Spain: the envelope was addressed to the ambassador, but it did not go through the scanner and was opened by a security guard in the garden of the diplomatic representation 🇧🇷 Photo: Wikimedia Commons

An employee of the Embassy of Ukraine in Madrid was slightly injured this Wednesday (30) due to the explosion of a homemade device that was in an envelope that arrived at the diplomatic legation, police sources told EFE.

According to these sources, the device was detonated when the employee opened the mail. He was treated at a hospital in the Spanish capital, where he walked in, and was discharged shortly afterwards.

The envelope was addressed to the ambassador, but it did not pass the scanner and was opened by a security guard in the embassy garden.

Interior Ministry sources said that after midday, the Spanish National Police received a warning about an explosion at the Embassy. Anti-terrorist protocol was activated, and agents cordoned off the region around the legation. Spanish and Ukrainian authorities are investigating the case.