The letters lose attractive. The Treasury has placed 12 months debt titles on Tuesday to an average interest of 2.17%, minimum of November 2022. Already at the auction last month this profitability touched similar levels in 2.22%, but now that yield has fallen even more. The interests that the Kingdom of Spain disbursed to be financed for months have been reduced, as the ECB (European Central Bank) has been lowering interest rates.

In his auction this Tuesday, The public treasure has caught 4.3 billion euros in letters to 12 monthswith a demand of 6,224 million (45% above the amount placed). The agency has also placed 2,181 million in 6 -month titles, at an average interest of 2.25%, below 2.35% of the February auction. For this shorter period, the demand has exceeded 4.6 billion euros, more than double the amount finally captured.

The institution responsible for monetary policy has already made 5 cuts since last June 2024, for 25 basic points each. The last of them announced it on January 30, when it left the types at 2.75%, and a new decline is expected this Thursday, March 6. The market predicts type cuts for 86 basic points from here at the end of the year, according to Bloomberg, which would result in three drops of 25 points each, including this Thursday.

Very far away now seem to the times in which citizens tames in front of the Bank of Spain to acquire letters. This happened in early 2023, more than two years ago, when with these debt titles about 3.5% was obtained without assuming any risk. Europe was immersed in the fastest type rise in its history. The auction of letters to 12 months in October 2023 was closed with an average interest of 3.86% and in the secondary market these titles exceeded 3.9%, something unpublished from the 2012 peripheral debt crisis. The Euro scores new maximums of the year promoted by the EU defense loan plan.

In the secondary market – where the titles are purchased and sold once it is issued – the debt of Spain to 12 months currently offers 2.19%, while the Spanish 10 -year -old bonus remains at 3.09%.