Enrico Letta repeats it plainly: the center-right is wrong, you withdraw Berlusconi’s candidacy, “we are in a dead end with him.” The secretary of the Democratic Party, in short, goes ahead: no bank on the blue leader but an openness to “a candidacy that does not divide but unites”. After all, the Secretary Dem argues, “in this Parliament no one has a majority, we must find an agreement on an institutional president, super partes and on the continuation of the legislature to deal with Covid, Pnrr and the dramatic energy price that impacts on bills. The center-right is wrong because it is clear that Berlusconi’s candidacy is a blind neighbor: let’s look for this name, let’s look for it together ». Of course, and almost inevitably, Mario Draghi’s name ends up. But even here, on the current prime minister, Enrico Letta is very clear: “It is not the time to name the names, we will have to decide the name with our allies and the center-right. Today we say that Draghi plays a fundamental role for the country and must be protected “, but he reiterates,” it is not the time to talk about names, first we need an agreement between the political forces for a legislative pact, then we will give the names “. This, then, is the offer that Enrico Letta relaunches: a legislative pact and agreement on the name of the future tenant of the Quirinale, but no names, even less on a possible Mattarella bis. “It is not the time to talk about names – repeats the leader of the Democratic Party – we must first find an agreement between all the political forces to have this legislative pact, then we will name the names”. “David Sassoli’s example – says interviewed on Tg3 – is fundamental for this moment and also for the future, we will carry on his battles and his style: mild, but absolutely determined, that smile and that firmness, but above all the its values ​​”.