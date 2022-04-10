Government, Letta: “Some smell the elections too early”

“One cannot imagine in a moment like this to put the government at risk. I feel like asking everyone for responsibility, we do it but up to a certain point … in the sense that we cannot be the ones who take a slap and enough”. Like this Enrico Letta at “Half an hour more”. “I have the impression that there are political forces who are perhaps sniffing the political elections with great anticipation. The elections will take place in 2023”, added Letta, referring to those who are leading the battle on the “justice cadastre”. “These are discussions that take place, we are at the table. On these issues the right has had an attitude that I reject “, added the secretary of the Democratic Party.

Elections in France: “If Le Pen wins, it will also be an achievement for Putin”

If Marine Le Pen were to win the French presidential elections “it would be a much greater victory for Putin than conquering Ukraine”. “We are alternative to those in Italy who are with Le Pen and Orban, which is blocking sanctions on Russia “, the dem secretary claimed, reiterating the need for a strong European defense, so as to limit dependence on the US.” I believe that Europe has behaved with much greater unity than we have could wait. The visit of Metsola and von der Leyen were important. Europe has made a very significant choice of field: stand on the side of the oppressed. Now we must ask ourselves how much we are willing to pay and implement compensatory measures so that ‘the drama does not also become a third recession. To do this we need a European agreement: here lies the heart of the matter “, added Letta.

Regarding the position of the Democratic Party on the conflict in Ukraine, Letta replies that “when a country in Europe invades its neighboring country to violently regulate issues that must be regulated by law, the basic principles are at stake for us. One can even imagine losing votes but you won’t get your dignity back. “On the question of gas, Europe must take the most important decisions:” the real discussion will be on the next sanctions. Every day we Europeans pay one billion euros to Putin to have his sources of energy and this must be changed Putin today is no longer a partner as before, he has become a threat, Enrico Letta stressed.

Letta: “I have faith in Conte’s leadership”

Questioned about relations with the M5s and with Giuseppe Conte, Letta confirmed that she believes in the possibility of an understanding thanks to dialogue. “We will go to the administrative offices of June much more together than to the administrative offices of October. We must make alliances and I certainly do not make them with those who support Le Pen”.

