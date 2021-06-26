There League of Matteo Salvini she was not interested in changing or improving the Ddl Zan, but he just wants to “erase it and bury it”. The accusation comes from the secretary of the Democratic party, Enrico Letta, who still says he is convinced that in Parliament there are “the numbers” to approve the bill against homotransphobia and misogyny presented by the deputy of the Pd, Alessandro Zan.

“I saw that (Salvini, ed) sent me a message: I will answer because I do not escape “, declared the former Prime Minister in a ‘interview to Sky TG24 Live In Florence. “There League so far it has only made gestures aimed not at changing or improving the Ddl Zan, but to cancel it and bury it. It is not a simple dialogue ”. Anyway, Enrico Letta he is convinced that the proposal can pass, despite resistance. “The numbers in Parliament are there. There were in the first step and there are in the second. Let’s go to Parliament and see ”.

Indirectly, the former prime minister has admitted other frictions with the Carroccio of Salvini also on another theme: that of the conferment of the Italian citizenship to the student of the University of Bologna, Patrick Zaky, detained without trial in Egypt for over 500 days. Last week, the leader of the League had accused Read to make only “commercials” on the case, saying he was against the proposal presented in Parliament by Pd is Five Stars movement. “Patrick’s Zaky it is a dramatic story and from here I send a message of solidarity to the family ”, he said Enrico Letta. “All that is necessary must be done. The process for the Italian citizenship is completed “.

Remaining on the theme of the defense of civil rights, the former Prime Minister also spoke on the (in) decision of the Azzurri whether or not to kneel against the racism during the matches of Euro 2020. “I expect to see a good match,” he said Read, waiting for the challenge to round of 16 between Italy is Austria. “We are all cheering. (On the question of kneeling against racism – ed) is well known as I think, but there is freedom. We’ll see tonight what choice our players will make ”.

Despite the distinctions, the secretary of the Pd however, he has no intention of “breaking up” either with the Carroccio of Salvini nor with other partners of the majority. “The priority is that this government lasts another two years, that is, until the end of the legislature,” he remarked Read. “We have had 7 governments in 10 years: it is the sign of a sick democracy. Our interest is to have a strong government in Europe that uses the funds earmarked for the country well since Recovery fund.

A government in office until the end of the legislature, however, would require the current Prime Minister to stay at Palazzo Chigi, Mario Dragons. “We mustn’t play political games, who says’Dragons at the Colle‘he does it for political games, like Giorgia Meloni. The government works until the end of the legislature: let’s just deal with what this government has to do for the Italians, ”he said Read. “I say in my opinion what the priority is: this government will last two years, also because it means recovering from an abnormal situation. We talk about the Quirinale after Christmas ”.

Returning to the internal relations of the coalition it supports Dragons, the former prime minister also spent soothing words for Matteo Renzi. “Relations are good: we have all done together primary. They were an opportunity not only to choose the candidates, but also to mark the prominence of important personalities from other parties, as in the case of Bologna, where is it Isabella Conti proposed by Renzi he had a good run, ”he recalled Read.

The dem secretary, however, wanted to emphasize above all the importance of addressing the most urgent issues for Italians: starting from work. “Today is a complex day, important for the world of work, the unions are in the Italian squares and we are very attentive to the issues of work, to listen to this very strong request for attention, in particular in the passage due to the end of blocking of layoffs“, The former premier reiterated.

“Our proposal goes towards the selectivity: there are sectors in which it is important that protection remains, I am thinking of textiles or the ongoing industrial crises, while in other sectors it would make no sense to continue. I am thinking of construction where, thanks to the eco-bonus, things are going well ”, he concluded Read. So we have to give answers, listen to the workers and make the situation evolve with respect to the theme of too many layoffs paying close attention to the just need to restart the economy and to the equally important urgent needs to protect sectors in difficulty or in crisis. We have said what our idea is and we ask the government to carry it out ”.