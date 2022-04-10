The war in Ukraine, but also energy and the risks of recessions. Enrico Letta guest of Lucia Annunziata in the program “Half an hour more” makes it clear what are the risks triggered by the Russian invasion. “I believe that Europe has behaved with much greater unity than might have been expected. The visit of Metsola and von der Leyen were important. Europe has made a very significant choice of field: to be on the side of the oppressed. Now we have to ask ourselves how much we are willing to pay and put in place compensatory measures so that the drama does not also turn into a third recession. To do this, a European agreement is needed: here lies the heart of the matter ”. Because, says the secretary Dem: «Every day we Europeans pay Putin a billion euros to get his energy sources and this must be changed. Putin today is no longer a partner as before, he has become a threat ». From this story, emphasizes the number one of the Democratic Party, “a Europe of defense can be born, our future is linked to our ability to protect ourselves by making European values ​​win. It is very difficult, a decision has been made but it is not much, they must look Germany, France, Italy and Spain in the face and they must say: “let’s get together” and build a defense that has autonomy from the US, the only way we can talk with our public opinions “. Then, a passage on the French elections: «With the eventual victory of Le Pen, Europe will break up, it would have an enormous impact on us: