Letta: “No veto on Renzi. Irresponsible M5s like Lega and Fi”

Elections, Letta: “Space for Renzi? No vetoes for anyone”

“Space for Renzi? We have no vetoes against anyone”, said Enrico Letta, secretary of the Democratic Party, answering questions from journalists on the sidelines of the provincial party of his party now in San Miniato. “In these days – added Letta – we will carry on a discussion that has already begun on the basis of three fundamental criteria. I believe that in this mechanism of electoral alliances there is no need to build a political coalition because the electoral law does not require this but electoral alliances, and we will build them with those who bring added value, with those who approach with a constructive spirit and arrive at the table without vetoing “.

“The Five Stars? We made the decision in the management, we have party bodies that decide. We have decided not to take any path with the political forces that have been irresponsible “, said Enrico Letta, secretary of the Democratic Party, during a debate at the Unity party in San Miniato.” We have no foreclosure, except for three leaders of the political forces who have put Italy in danger: Lega, Forza Italia and M5s. I have no personal vendettas to consume, I don’t care who has supported who in the past years, I’m interested in building a united party that wants to build Italy’s future together “.” We will build an expansive list with borders bigger than ours – he added – and we will make electoral alliances with three decisive criteria in the direction: to represent added value, to have a constructive spirit, and not to veto others “.

