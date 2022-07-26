Democrats and Progressives for Italy 2027

Tight deadlines: by 2 August the regional secretaries of the Democratic Party will have to complete their “preliminary” work for the compilation of the electoral lists. Between the 9th and the 11th the national management will approve the list of Democrats and Progressives for Italy 2027. Enrico Letta makes virtue of necessity and, thanks to a tight electoral campaign, leaves no room for any reckoning internal on the most delicate dossier for a dem secretary: the writing of the lists. The last time was the one that remained in the memory as “the night of the lists”, with the list of names written by the then secretary Matteo Renzi in the closed of his studio in the Nazarene, with the big names of the party waiting outside the door. It touched the second split in a few months, after the release of the exponents who went to form Article One. This time everything will happen with the utmost transparency, warns the secretary, with the management’s vote on a list of candidates and candidates that will be inspired by two criteria: territorial leadership and equality between men and women.

“The law on man-woman balance is there and it applies, we will apply it. Because everything is transparent. We must be transparent and not make mistakes”, is the warning of the dem leader that “the the only imperative is to put ourselves in the best posture to have an extra seat. For me the composition that the regional secretaries, the group leaders and the parliamentary groups with respect to the necessary renewal is essential. work, making the right choices and not shifting the responsibility to others “. And to make the message clearer, Letta underlines: “There are 30 constituencies in the Senate and 60 in the House on which the elections will depend. We are 5-8 points down, we must choose the right candidate. And people go to see if there is a parachute or not. Each of you think about how to lend a hand and not be a problem or set up stakes to see if someone takes them away “.

A theme that follows that of alliances. That of the secretary is an indication marked by pragmatism. “The alliances will only be electoral”, explains Letta. Then, everyone will take responsibility for their own program choices. “We have to get the reasoning out of our minds ‘if he stays with you I won’t vote you’. We are responsible for our list, for what we are, for our program. “On the other hand, with the Rosatellum there is little for the picky ones to do. Either you join or you don’t win in single-member boarding schools.

“This electoral law does not postulate coalitions with a symbol, but postulates only electoral alliances. And signing electoral alliances is important, it makes a difference and we have to try”. A reasoning that the secretary offers 24 hours after the presentation of the republican front of Calenda and Della Vedova, one of the candidates to join the alliance. The Secretary of Action has put a number of conditions on the table, including that of carrying Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi. Objective to which the dem, with Matteo Ricci, have responded by recalling that the premiership of the Democratic Party belongs to the secretary. And in any case, it is an issue “not on the agenda”, as underlined by the Nazarene.

Read liquidates the matter by defining it “a surreal debate”, but offers himself as the “front runner” of the Democratic Party in the elections: “If you want it”. The applause that follows is already a green light. The fact that it is Letta to take charge of the party’s campaign, including the alliance strategy, does not however represent a way to relinquish responsibility for the dem general staff. Far from it. “We must be able to have the same determination with which our volunteers began to work. We must have determination and generosity“, says Letta. Even at the cost of” breaking the balls … to the people who are under the umbrella. We start from the concept that there are so many people who are not under the umbrella because they cannot afford it. “Those people look at Letta in designing the program on which to measure themselves at the polls.” Our strategy is to be able to keep together environmental sustainability and social sustainability. The centrality of the issue of work is all the more important on a day like today, on the eve of the government meeting with the social partners “, says Letta.

“The dialogue with the social partners had taken hold and was about to give important results. The minimum wage and other choices were ready and we will resume them in the next legislature, so that the next one will be the labor legislature”. Now, the M5s has settled in ‘triangle of irresponsibility’‘, which in the other two summits sees Forza Italia and Lega. Letta does not deny the path made together with the pentastellati, also because it has made it possible to face the pandemic and give birth to the Draghi government. But the road has been interrupted and it is time to look forward to a Pd that is a candidate to be the largest environmentalist party in Europe, explains Letta: “The tie is not contemplated in this electoral law and we know that with this law and in this Europe, either the Community Europe of the Next generation Eu, Erasmus and hope wins, or the Europe of Orban, Vox and Marine Le Pen wins. There are no third options. between us and Meloni “.

