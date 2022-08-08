Pd, Letta: “Calenda gave a gift to the right, I’m amazed”

Enrico Letta has to start over. The tear of Calenda forces him to change strategy in view of the next ones elections of 25 September. The secretary of the Pd is very hard on the Action leader that live on TV at half an hour more on Rai Tre announced that he did not want to break with the dem. “From Calenda – explains Letta to the Press – a gift to the righthe didn’t even call me, he told Franceschini and then it was me who contacted him later. If a politician, a statesman, he does skip chords that has signed Why he changed his mind there is no more politics, we are on Twitter, where you can change your mind every minute. Here, I believe that Calenda exchanged Twitter with the real world. He thinks as if he doesn’t know how the electoral law works. According to what he himself said, Calenda can only be in a party that leads him, in a coalition of which he is the only leader and in which there is no one else. Calenda he can only be with himself“.

“In hindsight – continues Letta alla Stampa – I was too naive. But I am amazed. New alliances? THE 5 stars they have taken on the very serious responsibility of bringing down Draghi. They did so without any ability to understand the avalanche they would cause, irresponsiblyand this has enshrined a rupture of relationships incurable. As far as we are concerned the alliances are closed and defined. It was far too complicated. Now let’s just think about the electoral campaign, talking about our issues, meeting people. We have 600 feasts of the Unification in progress throughout Italy. I am not saying that I will do them all, but many. Renzi? How Calenda does not know how to be in a team game. Either they command them or they take the ball away They have no strategy“.

