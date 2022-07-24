Letta: “The choice is between us or Meloni. We will campaign house by house”

“The choice in the elections on 25 September is clear: either us or Meloni”. Enrico Letta in an interview with ‘Repubblica’ explains his strategy for victory: “We will transform the 400 feasts of the Unification planned throughout Italy, from now on to the vote into places for debate but also for calling volunteers. We will put together 100 thousand of them. and will be guided by Silvia Roggiani. In August we will be in all the semi-deserted cities, in the suburbs, to talk to those who couldn’t go on vacation. We will bring the solidity of human relations and our proposals. As Berlinguer’s last sentence said, it will be a house by house, street by street campaign “. Letta’s ‘we’ naturally refers to the Democratic Party, “which is organizing an open and expansive list: ‘Democrats and progressives’. It will be the heart of our Italia 27 project, the date of the end of the legislature. governed and transformed the country “. Democrats and Progressives will not have a new symbol: “The symbol will be ours, the writing will be added. We aim to finish first.”

“The common path was interrupted on July 20 and cannot resume, it was a point of no return” says Letta instead of the M5s. “I had warned him – added Letta – that not voting for the first confidence would have been the shot in Sarajevo”. Interviewed by La Repubblica, the leader Dem is hard on the former ally: “Conte made his choices and his calculations. He opened a way for the elections and Salvini was waiting for nothing else. But it didn’t all happen in one day”. However, Letta also talked about what was positive: “From 2019 to 2022 there were three important and useful years, the years of the pandemic, of the Next Generation Eu, of Conte due and of the Draghi government and they were possible thanks to a joint work between the Democratic Party and the 5S that favored an evolution of the Movement At the beginning of the legislature the idea that the M5S could support a Draghi government would have sounded like a blasphemy in the Church. Without Count Two we would have had Salvini as Prime Minister after Papeete. Even today, when the relationship has been interrupted, it is clear that they are no longer the 5S of the vaffa. The Democratic Party cannot and must not repent of this path “.

Conte: “Pd arrogant, we are the real progressives”

‘The Democratic Party is arrogant. We are the progressives’, Giuseppe Conte told the press, according to whom there is widespread hypocrisy on the end of the Draghi government and ‘we try to unload the blame on the M5s, which has only asked to resolve some criticisms”: and it is’ infamy ‘to say that he has betrayed. As for the end of the wide field, ‘one cannot think – he reflects – of arrogantly defining a perimeter of the game and arbitrarily establishing who is admitted to it’. ‘Our agenda defines us as true progressives’, and it is up to the Democratic Party to decide what to do: ‘Obviously, if they are looking for a moderate change that can also accommodate Calenda we cannot stay there’.

