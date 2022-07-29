“Letta and Meloni get along in love and well together, it’s a fake bipolarity”

Elections 2022 – Interview with Adinolfi (APLI)

Interview by Affaritaliani.it to Mario Adinolfinational president of the People of the Family (PdF) and coordinator of Alternative for Italy (APLI) together with Simone Di Stefano of Exit.

What are the key points of the Alternative for Italy program?

“The Alternative for Italy is the only political force among those that voters will find on the ballot paper on September 25 that, instead of arguing over nominations, colleges, leadership, small-power retaliations, has chosen to spend time developing a proposal programmatic written and available for consultation by all. Italy restarts only if it abandons the tragic warlike choice and returns to investing in the person starting with the family. But what weapons to Ukraine, so loved by Letta and Meloni as a tribute to the EU, to Born and to the new bosses like Joe Biden, spend the billions on structural reforms that will restart the country, immediately suturing the wounds that continue to be inflicted on the material and now existential conditions of families. And then, in practice: maternity income to save health, education, pensions and assistance that otherwise collapse, family quotient tax reform, school and university freedom, support for married couples sate, incisive intervention in favor of the elderly and disabled, battle against gender ideology, no dry no to the digitization of identity with which to switch on and off the citizen’s access to rights, as happened with the horrendous vaccination obligation and with the application of the green pass, enough technocrats to the government, direct election of the top executive, support to the economic fabric of the country made up of small and very small family businesses, shielding against the intrusiveness of those multinational companies to which we have already sold off the best Italian industry , now they are aiming at our 10,000 billion euros of private savings built by generations of Italian families accustomed to “putting aside” and not ending up prey to an inordinate consumer society that only requires subjects with verifiable spending capacity “.

See also Netflix does not redo the numbers of the pandemic. Now Apple and Disney are scary Mario Adinolfi



Do you think you will be able to reach and overcome the 3% barrier?

“The shrewdest know that Di Stefano and I already received almost six hundred thousand votes at Politics 2018. Our notoriety in the four-year period leading up to 25 September 2022 has grown, our ideas are clear to everyone. on the basis of the birth of Alternativa per l’Italia, a target of 4.8% is positioned with a starting point already reached at 1.9%. Point at 4%, the Italians who do not want to support the parties of the current legislature are many millions. Simone Di Stefano and I are unvaccinated like other four million Italians, we are the only couple of leaders to have materially resisted the invasion of the state on our bodies. I believe that the trust of a million Italians we have won through battles on the field”.

Could there be points of contact with the League and the Brothers of Italy on some issues?

“With the parties that supported the Draghi government, with those that ruled the country by sharing power with the Democratic Party and the M5S, I really don’t see possible points of contact. There is an almost anthropological difference. For us, there are at the center. the interests of Italian families. For them the balance of power and privileges “.

What would be your attitude in Parliament in the face of a possible Meloni government?

“Meloni said she wants to continue to be prone to Atlanticist, EU and NATO interests, she wants to continue to” obey “Joe Biden’s diktat on supplying armaments to a faction in the field of a regional war, she discovered suddenly antiputiniana. Too much ease for my tastes and too many points identically superimposable to those of a Letta government. As we would oppose Raimondo (Enrico), we will oppose Sandra (Giorgia) to the game of the feigned quarrel of those who actually love and agree , with the aim of taking over the entire media scene with a bogus bipolarism that in reality does not exist. We are playing mirrors and the Italians must not be fooled. he will certainly oppose the continuity of that government agenda that led to disaster in Italy “.

What is your opinion on the action of the Draghi government?

“Draghi had arrived as Savior of the Fatherland, hailed as the one who would give us back wealth and well-being after the tragic season of the pandemic. Instead, he further burdened the tragic nature of the social and economic outcomes of the pandemic, with the madness of the green pass which even removed the salary to hundreds of thousands of Italian families, and then give us the final blow with the choice of armed support for Ukraine with the consequences that everyone knows: galloping inflation that devastates the purchasing power in particular of single-income and large families, growing unemployment , bankruptcies of tens of thousands of small and very small family businesses, rationing in sight for heating and energy, tripled bills, almost doubled full gasoline, real risk of seeing Italy directly involved in a war scenario having overturned the good relations with the Russia in a hostility that the Italian people do not recognize esto is the budget of a year and a half of Draghi’s government. On September 25 the Italians decide whether to vote for those who supported this madness or preach its substantial continuity or to finally regain the pride of being citizens and not subjects by voting Alternative for Italy “.

See also From Bob Dylan to Los Chunguitos: greatest hits of philosophy (sung) Read also: Cdx program, Meloni chooses Fitto. A guarantee for the Brothers of Italy Double mandate, from Fico to Toninelli: the champions of the people with no more seats Vote, atomic splits on the left. Little parties to cultivate the vegetable garden Apple and Amazon celebrate on the stock exchange after the accounts, Facebook suffers Royal Family, William cheated on Kate. Prince, escapades and pegging. GOSSIP Berlusconi is back on TV after 3 years and starts with the Salvini lists. VIDEO Nexi, revenues jumped to € 1.5 million in the half year Hera, ‘Energy for climate’ sustainability report published Female entrepreneurship, the 5th Unioncamere report presented

Subscribe to the newsletter

