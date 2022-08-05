the israeli Blessing Akawasi Afrifah gave the surprise this Thursday and beat the Botswanan Letsile Tebogo in the 200 meters of the U20 World Championships in Athletics, which takes place in the Colombian city of Cali.

The arrival photo of a very close competition between the Israeli and the Botswanan gave the victory to the first, despite the fact that both registered a time of 19.16 seconds.

The bronze was in the hands of the Australian Caleb Law, who completed the test at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali at 20.48.

The South African remained without a medal Benjamin Richardson (20.55), the American Brandon Miller (20.64), the Jamaican Bryan Levell (20.72), the British Jeriel Quainoo (20.73) and the Turkish Anthony Smith (20.87).



The defeat of Tebogo, 19, is the big surprise of the day, Well, the Botswanan was endorsed by the results of the day before, in which he won the 100 meters with a mark of 9.91 seconds, a world record for the category and which continues to ratify him as the great promise of this sport.

On the other hand, and despite having been the best in her semifinal the previous day, the Spanish Berta Segura ran out of medals by finishing in sixth place in the final of the women’s 400 meters, which was won by the British Yemi Mary John with a mark of 51.50 seconds, followed by the Kenyan Damaris Mutunga (51.71) and the Indian Rupal (51.85).

The Spanish Ander Martínez did not get a medal either, who was fifth in the pole vault test, although he made an outstanding mark of 5.25 meters.

The gold went to the Frenchman Anthony Ammirati, who jumped 5.75 meters, while the silver went to the Finnish Juho Alasaari (5.60) and the bronze to the Polish Michal Gawenda (5.45).

Watch Blessing Afrifah 🇮🇱 win 200m Gold at the World U-20 Championships in Cali with a National Record & Championship Record of 19.96s! Letsile Tebogo 🇧🇼 who was 2nd also in 19.96 was beaten by 0.006s. pic.twitter.com/raFNf6noF1 — Track & Field Gazette (@Track_Gazette) August 5, 2022

EFE