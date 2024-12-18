Coach Thomas Letsch returns to Red Bull Salzburg eight months after being fired from VfL Bochum. The 56-year-old will take over as head coach at the top Austrian football club and will receive a contract there until 2027. Pepijn Lijnders, former assistant to Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool FC, was fired on Monday. “It feels very good to be here again. For me, FC Red Bull Salzburg is a special club with which I have already experienced a lot,” said Letsch, who will be officially introduced around the start of training on January 3rd.

Letsch was under contract in Bochum from September 2022 to April 2024. He had previously worked in Salzburg, among other things, as an assistant coach, in the youth sector and in 2015 as an interim coach for the professionals for two games. Lijnders had successfully led Salzburg through qualification for the Champions League, but did not meet expectations there: the Austrians are in 32nd place with three points from six games. The long-time series champions, who had recently had to hand over the title to Sturm Graz, are also in the league ten points behind the top in an unquestionable fifth place.