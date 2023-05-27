Do you like magic and esotericism? This is your moment because you will be able to visit the eighth edition of the Magic and Good Vibes Market in Mexico City. Here we tell you the details.

If you love knowing about the mysteries of the universe, having the tarot read or learning from nature, this plan is for you. During May 27 and 28, experts in herbalism, astrology and magic will meet in a thematic mega bazaar.

In this market you will find stands with precious stone jewelry and herbal products that you can buy.

Also, there will be aromatherapy, tarot and rune readings, attunements, reiki healing, alternative medicine and much, much more. And if that was not enough, you can enter workshops and activities For amateurs, experts and beginners in the art of magic.

Also, if handmade products and connections with magical beings are your thing, you should know that there will be sale of artisan products, as well as elves, grimoires, incense, cosmetics, groceries, incense, among others.

The event starts sharp at 11:00 a.m. and ends at 6:00 p.m. Take into account that the entrance is free and suitable for all public; there is parking one block from the event that will be on the street Zacatecas 88, Roma Norte, Cuauhtémoc.