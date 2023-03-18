Former president spoke on the phone at an event with congressmen from the PL; he said he suffered “defeats”, but that he has an “ideal”

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Friday (17.Mar.2023) that the time has come to “turn the page” It is “think in the future”. He spoke on the phone with his son Senator, Fláviowho was in Rio de Janeiro for an event with congressmen from the Liberal Party and put the device on speakerphone.

“We have a dream. We have an ideal. We suffer defeats. But, believing in God and in the strength of our people, we will reach our goal.”said Bolsonaro.

Watch the video, previously obtained by Power360 (1min40s):

The PL meeting brought together the party president, Valdemar Costa Neto, state and federal deputies and senators. He marked the inauguration of Carlos Jordy in charge of the acronym in the State of Rio de Janeiro.

In the message sent, Bolsonaro asked the party to focus on electing at least 1,000 mayors in the next municipal elections, in 2024. The former president has been in the United States since December 30, 2022.