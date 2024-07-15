Let’s tone it down? Let’s stop the American gunmen? And Putin and Netanyahu’s bombs?

Let them tear their clothes, naive or hypocritical commentators, who write tearful articles on violence in politicsthe truculent degenerations of the language, the clash between factions and tribes, the Americans who remained gunslingers. Where are we going to end up, my lady?…

Superstructures, he would say Karl Marx. How can one not notice that violence is the daily language in relations between states and regulates conflicts between them throughout the world? We are talking about Russia And Ukraine? Let’s talk about Israel, Palestine And Middle Eastto cite the bloodiest theatres of war in which every country, even formally democratic (and even the ever anodyne and cunning Italy) brings to the front the homage of its missiles that cause massacres spreading death, violence and oppression? Up to the democratic obligation of 2 percent of GDP in military spending…

We live in a war of all against allbanal extras and followers next to narcissistic and irresponsible heads of state, hungry for power, territories and raw materials. With the arms industry toasting, burning records of turnover and stock market performance, infiltrating left and right governments and flooding the planet with expensive and sophisticated instruments of mass destruction.

And these editorialists in slippers talk about violent tones to be mitigated and unbalanced people to be arrested, confusing causes and effects and looking at the finger instead of the moon. We are scandalized by the solitary shootings in Pennsylvania? And the bombs Putin’s Daily Newspapers, Israel And Hamas?