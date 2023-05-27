Our country calls for a new federalism, which implies a higher conception of democracy: the well-being of the people, the happiness of the people as a greater good. From May 26 to 27, the Sinaloan Congressis the venue for the first meeting called “Regional Dialogue between Legislatures and Magistracies in the Face of the 2024 Election”organized by the Congress itself and the Association of Local Electoral Magistrates of the EUMX (AMMEL).

The meaning of this event, the first to be held in our country of this nature, is to contribute to the generation of a new dimension of federalism in Mexico. This Dialogue vindicates the historical role of the regions towards the center of the country from a perspective of nation that goes beyond the vision of the State, that is, a perspective that supposes society in a certain humanist dimension and the plenitude that ponders the political plurality and, at the same time, the plenitude of the people. A society politically represented from the citizen vote, the power comes from the people.

In this sense, the Legislative power sinaloense in agreement with AMMEL, we convened said Regional Dialogue, which was developed with the presence of representatives of the three powers of the state of Sinaloa, Dr. Tere Guerra, Secretary of Women, representing Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, Deputy Ricardo Madrid, President of the Board of Directors of the H. Congress of Sinaloa, Mr. Jesús Iván Chávez Rangel, presiding magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice of the State of Sinaloa, magistrate Margarita Espinoza, president of the Association of Electoral Magistrates of Mexico, the magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal of Sinaloa, Carolina Chávez Rangel and Aída Inzunza Cázares, deputy Bernabé Aguilar Carrillo, president of the Board of Directors of the Durango Congressthe deputy Érika Lizbeth Ramírez Pérez, representative of the Jalisco Congress, as well as deputies, magistrates and magistrates, mayors, the first Regional Dialogue was held between Legislatures and Local Electoral Magistracies, of the First Electoral Circumscription, which includes the states from Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Durango, Jalisco, Nayarit, Sonora and Sinaloa, among many more legislators and magistrates, as well as electoral authorities and representatives of academic institutions.

Today, we are all called to strengthen democracy, dialogue and meeting points from the framework of differences; the backbone of the history of Mexico it is the generation of democracy for social welfare.

The topics covered in this Legislative and electoral dialogue They are: the challenges and good practices in terms of political participation of women free of violence and gender equality at the municipal level, as well as relevant cases and gaps in the protection of political rights, likewise the indigenous representation in the city councils, the defense of electoral political rights and the challenges faced with electoral redistricting in Mexico, affirmative actions, gender parity, and re-election, all with the firm conviction that the next electoral processes must be facing a new form of democracy, in which no one is excluded.

Conceiving democracy means not only feeding the stomach but also cultivating the soul, cultivating spirituality, we seek the happiness of the people, that is the greater good of federalism from a humanist dimension, with a superior vision of democracy; today the history and transformation processes through which it is undergoing Mexicothey call us to think about the regions thinking about Mexico.

