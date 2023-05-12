EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Entrepreneurship is one of the channels to promote socioeconomic improvements, but this continues to be a terrain full of obstacles for ethnically diverse populations in Latin America and the Caribbean. A study by CAF-Development Bank of Latin America at the end of the year showed how stagnant the figures for social and economic mobility are in the region. And how, for Afro-descendant and indigenous communities, it is even more complex to get out of circles of poverty or vulnerability. Also to start. Racism, lack of financing and the digital divide are behind the fact that many doors are closed before touching them. Or that it costs more to open them. According to a Google study, black startup founders received less than 1% of all global venture capital in 2020.

The virtual event, organized by América Futura and CAF, seeks to reflect on the challenges of the sector, the ventures devised by people of African descent who are leading the way, and the guidelines for starting a start up or finance it.

The participants of the session that will be moderated by Noor Mahtani, a journalist from América Futura, are:

Helena Valencia co-founder and coordinator of the Innovations Girls program at the Chocó School of Robotics, Colombia.

Daniel Manjarres institutional relations advisor, PretaHub, Brazil.

wendy jordan founder of the Encuentra24 platform, Panama

Eddy Marcelin coordinator of ethnic-racial diversity, CAF -development bank of Latin America

Paula Malpica Latin America leader and Seedstars program manager

Niousha Roshanico-founder of The Black Entrepreneurs Club

The virtual talk is this Thursday, May 11 at 2:00 p.m. (Colombia, Panama, Peru, and Ecuador time), 1:00 p.m. (Mexico, Bolivia, and Venezuela time) and 4:00 p.m. (Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay time). You can follow it on this page, through the EL PAÍS America website through América Futura.