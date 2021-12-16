‘In all euphoria, camera pointed the wrong way,’ writes the Twitter account How Can I Make This About Me? in a video shared by Ali B. In the picture, his own bewildered and screaming face can be seen. He is, according to the caption #MaxVerstappen33, in the grandstand of the circuit in Abu Dhabi. The race track does not play a role in the film.

Anyone who wants can let everything revolve around their own persona, the Twitter account proves. On this page, the death of a grandmother is a good opportunity for a new selfie and the world championship of Max Verstappen is for many an opportunity to put themselves and their own achievements in the spotlight. Herman Brood and Henny Vrienten already sang it in 1984: “When you win, you have friends.”

And Verstappen now has plenty of digital friends. Not only Ali B celebrated Verstappen’s win with images of himself. Barbara Barend did the same (a “touching excerpt,” according to the Twitter account). Bernhard van Oranje congratulated Verstappen on Instagram with a picture of herself with the competition cup in hand. Nicolette van Dam posted an old photo of himself with Verstappen. Her husband Bas Smit wanted to do something different then the rest and posted a photo of herself with Verstappen’s mother at a spa in Milan. After years of waiting for the right moment, he posted the photo under the heading: “because without her achievement 24 yrs ago we wouldn’t be champions now.”

And MBN’ers (less well-known Dutch) also celebrate their happiness in this way. Mr Bovée shared a photo on Facebook after the win from 22 years ago, when Verstappen was karting in front of his parental home. “(I was not at home at the time),” he wrote.

Man proves that it is possible to brag about everything and to make everything about oneself, especially someone else’s world championship.

