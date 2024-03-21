A cycle of webinar to investigate and talk about the needs, fears and hopes of people with HIV. AND' 'Let's talk about HIV today. To look to tomorrow'the initiative promoted by Adnkronos in collaboration with ViiV Healthcare is now in its second season. The first episode will be broadcast on Friday 22 March at 11am, on the web and social channels of the Adnkronos group.

Hosted by the journalist Maddalena GuiottoThe webinar will focus on the theme'U=U: What are the challenges for people with HIV with limited treatment options?'. The reference is to the principle of U=U, or 'Undetectable equal Untransmittable', a clinical condition whereby people on antiretroviral therapy in whom the virus cannot be detected do not transmit it.

Discussing it will be: Antonella Castagnadirector of Infectious Diseases Clinic of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, San Raffaele Scientific Institute of Milan; Roberta Gagliardinispecialist in infectious diseases at the IRCCS National Institute of Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani of Rome; Massimiliano Fabbianiassociate professor of infectious diseases at theUniversity of Siena, Sienese university hospital company.