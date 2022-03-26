Thirteenth day of stoppages. What began with the belief that they were going to be minority mobilizations that were going to interfere little or nothing in Spanish economic activity has become a real headache for the Government, which can barely withstand the pulse of the carriers and is making more concessions in the face of the threat of a great crisis that places the country on the brink of collapse.

The Executive believed to have closed what it described as a “historic agreement”, but falsely. The National Platform in Defense of Transport, that organization that the minister of the sector, Raquel Sánchez, branded as extreme right, keeps the pulse of the Government and will continue its mobilizations until “victory”, in the style of ‘Ché’ Guevara.

This was announced this Saturday early in the morning by the president of the platform, Manuel Hernández, who posted an emotional message on the web as a harangue for the thousands of colleagues who support these protests (yesterday he managed to gather some 10,000 people in front of to the headquarters of the Ministry of Transport during the meeting he held with the minister). “We are being the example of an entire country [sic, con mayúsculas]we cannot throw in the towel now under any circumstances”, proclaimed the Albacete, who refused to “accept alms that do not solve anything for us” and defended that “if we do not have the guarantee of working to live, there is no reason to start”.

For this reason, he urged the thousands of carriers who are managing to paralyze industrial activity not to give up and continue this fight until the end: “We endure the last pull because we have it in hand,” he assured, while being proud that “we are making history and we have to continue until the end, the last stretch remains and we have to show that we are capable of achieving it, because never before have we had the opportunity that we have given ourselves today”.

Along the same lines, and in a tone full of sentimentality, he also asked them not to leave him alone. «I ask you not to leave me alone and that you all be Manuel Hernández, only with our persistence will we reach VICTORY», he stressed.

Hernández charged against the Government for continuing without responding to their demands and reiterated, once again, that “the aid they want to give is not the solution to anything, we are not fighting so that they give us a sandwich in a timely manner.”

Who has become an idol for many admitted that these stoppages are entailing many “sacrifices”, but warned that it is no longer possible to “go back” because “working with dignity” is being played. “All battles have wounded, risks and, unfortunately, victims. But nothing was ever changed without first suffering and sacrificing many things.

Finally, Manolo, as many call him, urged to keep up the spirit and strength. “We can’t lose,” he concluded.

The Government will not negotiate with them



The strikers, therefore, hold the government in check and will not return to work until they are guaranteed that they can start their engines without loss. Moncloa’s response to Manuel Hernández’s message came from the mouth of the third vice president, Teresa Ribera, who expressed her conviction that the agreement reached with the transport sector will be enough to reduce prices and reiterated her commitment to legislate so as not to work for below costs.

However, he was inflexible when it came to negotiating with the strikers, since he made it clear that the valid interlocutors are who they are and they cannot negotiate with everyone who asks for it.

“The Government speaks with everyone, but we must be scrupulous and respectful of institutional representation and our dialogue forums,” defended the Minister of Energy, who stressed that, otherwise, it would be “very difficult to determine who the interlocutors are at any given time.” », which could also lead to questioning the great agreements reached.