The climate in Queretaro for the week of April 8 to 11 will bring with it high temperatures, reaching 45°Cin addition to the fact that there is no chance of rain, according to the National Metereological Service (SMN).

For Sunday night and early Monday hours, winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h, with possible dust devils; the lowest temperature expected for this early morning is 14°C according to Meteored weather.

For Tuesday, the SMN detailed that winds will continue with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils, as well as maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C in the state of Querétaro.

This, because the subtropical jet stream, will produce strong winds with dust devils in the west and center of the country; Likewise, an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will maintain a hot to very hot environment and a low probability of rain in most of the national territory.

Weather in Querétaro during the week

On Tuesday and Wednesday, an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will maintain a low probability of rain and a hot to very hot environment in most of the national territory.

Specifically for Querétaro, they are expected winds with gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour and possible dust devils during Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.