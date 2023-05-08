Invasive bacterial diseases include all those infections that “invade” a normally sterile environment (cerebrospinal fluid or blood) with very serious and often fatal consequences, such as meningitis and sepsis.

Meningococcal meningitis is a serious, disabling, and often fatal, albeit rare, infection. 10% of patients die despite receiving adequate care. 10-20% of survivors may experience amputations, brain damage, hearing loss, learning disabilities.

A risk which, although greater in young children, remains for life and particularly affects the most fragile people, such as the elderly or immunosuppressed subjects.

This is why “Pre-deal” with such a serious pathology as meningitis and, more generally, as invasive bacterial diseases, promoting correct information and helping people to protect themselves and others.

This is where it comes from “Let’s take care of meningitis in Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia – between best practices and the need for protection”a confrontation between cynics and experts to promote correct information and help people protect themselves and others, with a specific focus on these two regions.

The meeting, which will be broadcast in live streaming on the Adnkronos Facebook page and YouTube channel on Tuesday 9 May at 3 pm, will be attended by: Vincenzo Baldo, Full Professor of Hygiene at the University of Padua; Carlo Tascini, Clinical Director of Infectious Diseases of Udine; Michele Tonon, Directorate of Prevention, Food Safety, Veterinary Medicine, Veneto Region; Francesca Valent, Director of SC Hygiene and Public Health, Central Friuli University Health Authority; Cristina Zappetti, Prevention, Food Safety and Veterinary Public Health Service, Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia. Moderating, Maddalena Guiotto, Adnkronos journalist.