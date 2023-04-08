Minister says operations at Santos Dumont will be reduced to intensify movement at the Ilha do Governador terminal

the minister Márcio França (Ports and Airports) announced this Friday (April 7, 2023) that the government is preparing studies to increase traffic at Tom Jobim International Airport, Galeão, in Rio de Janeiro. To this end, it will limit passenger traffic on Santos Dumont to less than 10 million in 2023.

On your Twitter profile, France stated what “regaining the leading role of Galeão […] It is a commitment that we have demonstrated since the beginning of the Lula government”.

Proposals will be taken to the governor of Rio, Claudio Castro (PL), and to the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD). França said that there is a meeting scheduled for April 24 between the 3. The minister also stated that “Any decision regarding the airport will be communicated directly to the governor and the mayor”.

Paes praised the initiative of France and the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). “We will continue to report to the locals on the progress of these negotiations. This is an issue that concerns everyone around here.”, declared the mayor on social media.

The biggest airport in Rio has lost ground to Santos Dumont, which only operates domestic flights. In 2022, there were 5.9 million passengers on Galeão and 10.2 million on Santos Dumont.

The location weighs in favor of the 2nd – it is close to the center of Rio, while the Galeão is on Ilha do Governador, forcing disembarking passengers to cross the Linha Vermelha, one of the most violent roadways in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

Santos Dumont also concentrates flights on the air bridge with São Paulo, the route with the highest demand in the country. This has caused delays in flights between Brazil’s largest cities, as Rio’s airport has been operating above its capacity to meet demand.

According to survey of AirHelp29% of landings and takeoffs on the route suffered delays in the 1st bimester of 2023 – there had been 7% in the previous year.

One of the alternatives for Secretary of Civil Aviation, subordinated to the Ministry of Ports and Airports, is to migrate routes that overload Santos Dumont to Galeão, which today clings to international flights and less attractive routes and schedules.

In this week, the Infraero expanded the capacity of Santos Dumont to 15.3 million passengers – an increase of 55% over the 9.9 million previously certified by the administrator.

This increase is only in numbers, since plans for the operational expansion of the airport were not announced. The announcement was made after the total number of passengers last year (10.2 million) pointed to overload.

Even a transfer of part of these passengers to Galeão should not be enough for the international airport to reach the projections made by anac (National Civil Aviation Agency).

In 2014, with the sale of hub for the private sector, the agency projected that the number of passengers would reach 60 million per year by 2038 – the last year of the concession.

Currently, the airport is managed by the Concessionaire RioGaleãowhich has Infraero with a 49% share.

In 2012, Galeão received 17.5 million passengers a year. taking the boom provoked by the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games, the number did not grow again.

Two episodes involving Brazilian airlines helped reduce the flow of passengers on Galeão. The 1st was involving the Bluefounded in 2008, which from the beginning wanted to invest in Santos Dumont.

The government of Rio, then headed by Sergio Cabral, intervened and tried to force the company to operate on Galeão, alleging limitation of operations on Santos Dumont. At the time, an ordinance restricted the registration of new flights at the regional airport to small and turboprop aircraft. Azul appealed to Justice and revoked the ordinance.

Another blow was the bankruptcy of Avianca Brasil, which stopped flying in 2019. The Brazilian arm of the Colombian company had Galeão as one of its operational centers.

Competition from the international network with Guarulhos Airport is yet another problem. Most global airlines prioritize the hub paulista, which uses 2 terminals for international routes.

In the 1st bimester of 2023 alone, Guarulhos has already surpassed Galeão’s handling throughout 2022. There were 6.5 million passengers. Last year, São Paulo’s international airport received 34.4 million travelers, more than twice as many as the 2 airports in Rio.

São Paulo is a marry of success that must be explored by the federal and Rio de Janeiro governments. In addition to Guarulhos, the largest city in Latin America also operates via Congonhas, which in 2022 received 18 million passengers. It is proof that 2 airports can coexist without overloading one of them.