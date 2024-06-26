Let’s Summon Demons is a board game published by Mana Project Studio which promises a gaming experience funny and irreverent. Inspired by the retro art of Steven Rhodesthe game combines elements of strategy, randomness And macabre humor. In this in-depth review, we’ll look at the game’s components, mechanics, setting, and overall experience to see if Let’s Summon Demons deserves a place in your board game collection.

Game Components

The Let’s Summon Demons box contains:

5 Candle Cards

100 Sacrifice Cards

2 6-sided dice

20 Demon Cards

40 Soul Tokens

The bowl it is compact, transportable but it is certainly not one of the most surprising elements of this title.

The quality of the materials is good, with resistant papers and attractive illustrations. The cards are round, a unique touch that recalls the theme of pentaclesbut which can result inconvenient for management during the game​​. The illustrations by Steven Rhodes are perfectly in line with the dark theme and humorous of the game, evoking a retro 70s and 80s atmosphere.

Game Mechanics

Let’s Summon Demons is a card and dice game for 2-5 playerslasting about 20-35 minutes per game. L’objective And summon three demons sacrificing Boy, Girl and Animal cards to collect Souls.

The game setup is simple: each player receives a starting Candle and three unsummoned Demons. The Sacrifice cards are placed in the center of the table, forming the “Block” deck. During the turn, players roll the dice and activate the cards that correspond to the number rolled. Activated cards allow you to obtain Soul Tokenswhich can be used to purchase new cards from the “Block”​.

Despite the simplicity of the rules, Let’s Summon Demons requires a good deal of strategy. Players must plan which cards to sacrifice, and when to do so, to maximize their summoning potential. The choice of cards to purchase from the “Block” is crucial, as some combinations can be very powerful.

Setting and Atmosphere

As we anticipated, the setting of Let’s Summon Demons is a mix of horror and macabre humor, perfectly represented. The game manages to maintain a light and fun tone despite the dark theme, thanks to a ironic presentation it’s at characters with absurd and funny names​.

The illustrations are one of the game’s strong points, harking back to children’s books from the 60s and 70s, but with a twist that is anything but suitable for children. This contrast between style and content helps create a unique atmosphere that makes Let’s Summon Demons instantly recognisable.

Gaming Experience

The Let’s Summon Demons gameplay experience is enjoyable and accessible. The rules are easy to learnso the game is also suitable for beginners. However, the strategic component guarantees a sufficient level of depth to maintain the interest of more experienced players.

The interaction between players is mainly indirect. Every player is focused on his own summoning strategy, but there is competition for the best cards in the “Block”. This competition is balanced and not excessively aggressive, making the game also suitable for those who prefer less conflicting experiences.

The replay value of Let’s Summon Demons is good, thanks to the variety of cards available and to the different ones combinations of possible strategies. Each match offers new challenges and opportunities to explore different tactics, providing hours of fun.

Ultimately Let’s Summon Demons by Mana Project Studio It is an extremely particular game, but also fun and light-hearted despite the themes, with a touch that perfectly combines macabre humor and light strategy. For this reason, however, it is only recommended for an adult audience.