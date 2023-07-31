20% of mangroves, that area with trees in tropical areas periodically covered with water, has been lost in the last 40 years. The main reasons are human activities and the natural shrinkage of these formations.

But climate change has caused humanity to reevaluate its natural resources. There is a growing awareness that mangroves are much more valuable when they are in good condition. Not only do they protect the coasts, but they contribute to food security, they are among the most carbon-rich forests in the worldand they are one of the most extraordinary ecosystems.

It takes time, a concerted global effort, and resources to change human habits and foster sustainable approaches. A new report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) shows that governments and coastal communities around the world are moving with increasing speed to end mangrove deforestation.

Between 2000 and 2020, 677,000 hectares of mangroves were lost, although the rate of loss dropped by almost 23% in the second decade, according to the study. Asia, which is home to almost half of the world’s mangroves, accounts for 54% of mangrove loss in the 2010-2020 period, a lower figure compared to the previous decade, when that continent contributed 68% of the total of the loss. These improvements are due, to a large extent, to the fact that aquaculture (mainly lake shrimp farming), which is one of the main causes of mangrove felling, reduced its influence, in such a way that it is now the cause of 21% of all losses, whereas before it was 31%.

These are extraordinary achievements worth celebrating, just as we commemorated —on July 26— the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem. And there is other good news.

Although humans have been reducing their impact, the study reveals that mangroves, unlike other forests, can spread very quickly given the right conditions. During the 20-year period studied, it was found that, despite the loss of 677,000 hectares of mangroves, more than half of that amount (393,000 hectares, area equivalent to 550,000 football fields) of new mangroves was created, which means a net loss of 284,000 hectares during this period. About 82% of the new mangroves grew naturally.

However, just as we are seeing real progress in mangroves, climate change is wreaking more and more havoc. Natural shrinkage is the second largest cause of loss (26% of the total over the 20-year period) and is linked, at least partially, to climate change. This can affect mangroves through rising sea levels, increased atmospheric carbon dioxide, rising temperatures, changes in rainfall, and extreme weather.

The FAO study also reveals that natural disasters accounted for only 2% of all mangrove losses that occurred over the 20-year period. Even so, the destruction they suffered tripled, and the damage that the mangroves will experience due to natural disasters is expected to worsen.

We must redouble our efforts and investments in the coming years. These extraordinary forests cover only 14.8 million hectares worldwide, but for the coasts of the 123 countries that host them, they really matter. When disaster strikes, such as storms, tidal waves, floods, and tsunamis, mangroves can contain sea level rise and absorb much of the impact. Areas with these forests suffered significantly less damage in the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami than areas without them.

Mangroves also support coastal communities: they are a rich source of food and income. If managed sustainably, they can provide fish, molluscs, crustaceans, and materials such as firewood, timber, honey, medicine, and fodder for generations to come.

In order to reverse the course of mangrove deforestation we must raise awareness, globally, nationally and in local communities, that they are part of a country’s forest assets. This implies incorporating them coherently into national policies and developing plans, strategies and skills on the ground for their sustainable use and management. We must build on the momentum gained, learn the lessons, and share the insights from successful strategies to continue to reduce human pressure on this unique and precious natural resource.

Zhimin Wu He is director of the Forestry Division of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

