Vladimir Putin threatens Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. The Baltic countries waste no time and start building common defenses on the borders with Russia and Belarus. The words of the Kremlin leader, who recently defined the Baltic countries as ''a threat'' to Russia's security, did not go unnoticed. The 3 former Soviet republics have reached an agreement for the creation of a common defense, considered crucial in the context characterized by the war between Ukraine and Russia.

“Ministers” of Defense “in Riga signed an agreement according to which Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will build anti-mobility defensive installations in the coming years with functions of deterrence and, if necessary, defense against military threats”, announces the Estonian Ministry of Defense. Latvia and Lithuania border Russia and Belarus Estonia, however, only with Russia. The installations mentioned in the press release will be built along the borders.

The Baltic countries are members of NATO and part of the European Union. Since the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022, they have staunchly supported Kiev by providing aid. The support was reiterated last week when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky completed a tour of the 3 nations' capitals.

“Russia's war in Ukraine has shown that, in addition to equipment, ammunition and human resources, physical defensive installations are also needed on the border,” Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said. His Latvian counterpart Andris Spruds confirmed the project. “We will establish the Baltic defense line to defend NATO's eastern flank and deny freedom of movement to our adversaries,” he said on X.

Ukraine prepares for new attack

“The current madness of Russian leaders brings a period of uncertainty and danger for every nation in the world. More and more often the world feels and realizes that other wars could be on the horizon”, says President Zelensky in the usual message entrusted to Telegram. “But we have the strength to stop it. We have the strength to defend normal life. The world has this strength. And this strength must act now to stop Russia,” he adds.

Parallel to the Baltic countries, Ukraine is also moving. A new massive attack by Russia appears more than likely in the coming weeks, when the frozen ground – in February – will allow easier movement of men and vehicles than what happens now. Ukraine is expecting a new push attempt along the eastern front, where fighting has continued unabated but has not produced substantial changes in the balance for weeks now.

The Kiev government has allocated the equivalent of 427 million euros for the construction of technical and engineering structures, as well as fortifications, with the aim of consolidating the country's defensive capabilities in the midst of the Russian invasion. “We continue to constantly strengthen our security. Today we have allocated a record amount for the construction of defense lines,” announced Prime Minister Denis Shmigal.

According to news in the last 24 hours, Russia struck the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv oblast causing 1 death and 5 injuries. The action killed a 57-year-old woman and injured two men, aged 56 and 62, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. The two men were hospitalized. The attacks also damaged a multi-storey building.

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast injured three people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. The city of Kherson was hit at least 11 times. Russian forces also attacked the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Donetsk regions, causing damage to buildings but no casualties.