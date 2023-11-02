While Israel continues its military campaign on Gaza, one of the fiercest and harshest recorded in recent decades, it is still not clear what the‘final goal. Can defeating Hamas on the field be an achievable goal? Maybe partially, but annihilate it‘ideology that fuels its belief and battle is unlikely.

We Western countries – whatever the West means now – are therefore at the side of a democracy which, in response to a‘cowardly and barbaric aggression, has decided to wage a new war on terrorism. But at what cost?

It is difficult to believe that the seed that germinated in the land now controlled by Hamas, which Israel has used in recent years to keep the claim of the Palestinian cause at bay, will perish with a counter-offensive. More likely, on the contrary, that it will instead end up rekindling the spirits of those peoples who see Israel as‘obstacle to one’s existence.

Proof of this is the dozens of demonstrations that took place throughout the Arab world in the days following the attack‘attack on 7 October.

This date in itself is symbolic and at the same time problematic: on the one hand, because it constitutes a watershed, in the eyes of those who today believe that Israel can defend itself in the name of international law, useful to clarify once and for all that the Earth Holy in history has never belonged to the Palestinians, and even less can there be a thing called Palestine if Hamas exists; but October 7th, for a large part of the Arab world, instead represents the natural continuation of a conflict that has lasted for eighty years.‘years and therefore it is nothing other than l‘last and violent backlash following a vexatious and oppressive policy undertaken by‘most extremist wing of Israel towards the Palestinians.

This ideological clash between opposing factions has repercussions as such on the Italian press, which almost always prefers only the cause of the former, giving rise – as has already been the case for the‘Ukraine – to a news war incapable of investigating, with the due complexity of the case, the rights and wrongs of the two parties involved.

This happens with similar ferocity only here. And it occurs largely because we have no foreign policy other than the short-sighted line that exists‘The West (or part of it) decides to pursue, without however knowing the full extent of those decisions. Ignoring – therefore repeating – the mistakes that led us to be so little credible in the eyes of the southern hemisphere.

This is testified to by‘last vote all‘General Assembly of‘UN in which the‘Europe voted divided (France in favor of the ceasefire, Italy and Germany abstained), the USA voted against, being Israel’s stand-in in the world, and most countries instead voted for a truce.

Faced with these facts, these hypocrisies of history, how can part of the Arab world position itself, especially the most radical one, which has always been hostile towards Israel and without‘anyone else close to the Palestinian cause?

L‘former head of the internal Israeli secret service recently declared that without a solution that involves the creation of a Palestinian state it will be impossible to remove power from the Hamas militiamen.

Many support this, but Netanyahu’s government seems determined to do otherwise.

Israel has in fact bombed the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza. It is estimated that almost one in four buildings in the north of the Strip was hit and is now damaged or destroyed.

Israeli bombs have so far already caused the deaths of more than 8,000 people, including nearly 4,500 children, according to authorities.

Meanwhile the director of‘New York office of‘United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights resigned, accusing the‘UN – in a public letter – of having abandoned and ignored its principles and international law, and of having done nothing to prevent Israel’s bombing of Gaza, which it defined as a “textbook case of genocide”.

Maybe it’s really time to stop and reflect on what we are doing, what we are endorsing, what is happening before our eyes.