The karaoke game Let’s Sing 2024, developed by Voxler and published by Plaion, will be available later this year on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The game developer today revealed the list of new songs that will be included in the 2024 edition of the title.
- BTS – Dynamite
- Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand
- Billie Eilish – Your Power
- Queen – Another One Bites The Dust
- Imagine Dragons – Bones
- Shawn Mendes – When You’re Gone
- JVKE – Golden Hour
- SHAED – Trampolines
- Ace of Base – The Sign
- Lost Frequencies ft. Calum Scott – Where Are You Now
- Marshmello & Jonas Brothers – Leave Before You Love Me
- Kelly Clarkson – Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)
- John Newman – Love Me Again
- David Bowie – Life On Mars?
- LSD (Labrinth, Sia & Diplo) – Thunderclouds
- Ava Max – Million Dollar Baby
- Rosa Linn – SNAP
- Ed Sheeran & Elton John – Merry Christmas
- Tom Odell – Another Love
- GAYLE – abc (nicer)
Additional songs are available for free download via the voucher included in the packaging of physical editions of Let’s Sing 2024. For digital purchases, these songs will automatically be included in the download. The 15 bonus tracks are as follows.
- Lizzo – About Damn Time
- Meghan Trainor – Made You Look (Again)
- Miley Cyrus – Party in the USA
- Linkin Park – Lost
- Fleetwood Mac – Everywhere
- Anne-Marie – Hello Adios
- Bebe Rexha – Heart Wants What It Wants
- P!nk – Never Gonna Not Dance Again
- Bailey Zimmerman – Rock And A Hard Place
- Luke Combs – The Kind Of Love We Make
- Miley Cyrus – Wrecking Ball
- David Guetta & Becky Hill & Ella Henderson – Crazy What Love Can Do
- Pocahontas – Colors Of The Wind
- Anne-Marie & Niall Horan – Our Song
- Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
