There will also be 15 extra tracks to download online. Among the artists: BTS, Lady Gaga, Queen and Ava Max

The karaoke game Let’s Sing 2024, developed by Voxler and published by Plaion, will be available later this year on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The game developer today revealed the list of new songs that will be included in the 2024 edition of the title.

BTS – Dynamite

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand

Billie Eilish – Your Power

Queen – Another One Bites The Dust

Imagine Dragons – Bones

Shawn Mendes – When You’re Gone

JVKE – Golden Hour

SHAED – Trampolines

Ace of Base – The Sign

Lost Frequencies ft. Calum Scott – Where Are You Now

Marshmello & Jonas Brothers – Leave Before You Love Me

Kelly Clarkson – Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)

John Newman – Love Me Again

David Bowie – Life On Mars?

LSD (Labrinth, Sia & Diplo) – Thunderclouds

Ava Max – Million Dollar Baby

Rosa Linn – SNAP

Ed Sheeran & Elton John – Merry Christmas

Tom Odell – Another Love

GAYLE – abc (nicer)

Additional songs are available for free download via the voucher included in the packaging of physical editions of Let’s Sing 2024. For digital purchases, these songs will automatically be included in the download. The 15 bonus tracks are as follows.