The video doesn’t actually offer a clear overview of the game’s setting and the events that will involve the player, instead offering a mix of cinematic sequences between action, terrifying monsters and fights.

Bokeh Game Studio, the Japanese studio founded by Keiichiro Toyama, one of the creators of Silent Hill, has released a story trailer Of Slitterhead the action game with horror atmospheres coming to PC and consoles this fall.

In the shoes of a supernatural entity that hunts monsters

On the other hand, thanks to the details revealed so far we know that Slitterhead is set in the dark streets of Kowlong and will put us in the shoes of the supernatural entity “Hyoki”, whose sole objective is to eliminate some monstrous creatures called “Skullbreakers” that roam the city hiding in the bodies of humans. To complete his mission, the protagonist will have to find allies among special humans known as “Unicum”, infiltrate dangerous criminal organizations and hunt these monsters against the backdrop of a neon-lit urban landscape.

As mentioned in the opening, Slitterhead is an action game, with some unique mechanics. The most interesting is the ability to take possession of the bodies of humans compatible with Hyoki, called Unicum, in order to overcome barriers, assume specific identities and infiltrate dangerous areas, as well as gain various different abilities that will be useful in combat.

If you want to know more, we suggest you read our special on Slitterhead. The game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) starting from‘8th November.