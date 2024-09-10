Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics Ratings seem to confirm the many qualities of the games included in this collection, which will not fail to excite nostalgics and fans of classic fighting games. Let’s see the evaluations of the international press.

GameSpew – 10

God is a Geek – 10

NintendoWorldReport – 9.5

Noisy Pixel – 9

CGMagazine – 9

PlayStation Universe – 9

GLHF on Sports Illustrated – 9

Hey Poor Gamer – 9

ZTGD – 9

Nintendo Life – 9

Silicone – 9

Atomix – 9

TheSixthAxis – 9

GameGrin – 9

Voxels – 9

Worth Playing – 8.5

VGC – 8

Push Square – 8

TheGamer – 8

GAMINGbible – 8

Hardcore Gamer – 8

COGconnected – 8

Game Rant – 8

PCMag – 8

GameSpot – 8

Wccftech – 8

TechRadarGaming – 8

Basically the critics were unanimous, with an avalanche of 9s and 8s (as well as some even higher numbers) to confirm how successful this experiment by Capcom was, which has an extremely vast catalogue of classics and when he does it again he apparently never gets it wrong.