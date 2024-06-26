Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD received excellent ratings, with a few exceptions: apparently the international press welcomed the remaster for Nintendo Switch in a generally enthusiastic manner, assigning it mostly positive ratings.
- God is a Geek – 9
- GAMINGbible – 9
- Vooks – 9
- My Nintendo News – 8.5
- WellPlayed – 8.5
- Atomix – 8.5
- Video Chums – 8.2
- CGMagazine – 8
- VGC – 8
- GamesHub – 8
- IGN – 8
- Nintendo Life – 8
- Metro GameCentral – 8
- Shacknews – 8
- Trusted Reviews – 8
- Twinfinite – 8
- PC Games – 8
- Daily Star – 8
- Nintendo Insiders – 8
- NME – 8
- Pocket Tactics – 8
- Game Informer – 7,8
- GIGA – 7.8
- Multiplayer.it – 7.5
- Wccftech – 7.5
- MDD – 7.5
- ComicBook – 7
- Screen Rant – 7
- Destructoid – 7
- TheSixthAxis – 7
- GameSpot – 7
- COGconnected – 6.5
- TechRadar Gaming – 6
- Checkpoint Gaming – 5
As you can see, most ratings range from 8 and above, although there is no shortage some more critical evaluationsjustified in this case by the absence of concrete improvements in terms of gameplay and structure compared to the original for Nintendo 3DS.
Reissues mon amour
As is well known, Nintendo can count on a large catalog of first party and non-first party titles that are well suited to a repechageand from this point of view Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is just one of the many games that we have reviewed or will review on Switch.
Just considering the recent Nintendo Direct, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake, Ace Attorney Investigations Collection and Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven have been added to the list of re-releases.
Returning to Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, have you read our review?
