The latest consoles microsoftthe Xbox Series X/S, they will almost be two years after reaching the market. Although they are still somewhat difficult to obtain, they are still in the sights of thousands of players. Even the Series S has already been positioned several times above the competition as the best seller.

Now we have new information that could mean changes for the Xbox Series X/S in the future. According to information from a technology journalist, microsoft you are already planning an upgrade for your console. This will come in the form of a smaller, more efficient chip.

Xbox will receive a new chip Does that mean a new model is coming?

Journalist brad sams shared in a video of Youtube this little piece of information. In the question and answer section of the program he was questioned about the rumors of a new chip for Xbox. He said that he was aware that this was true and it goes according to the past of microsoft.

According to him, the company behind Xbox seeks constant improvement of its hardware components. That is why he believes that they are working on a smaller and more efficient chip that will lower the production costs of the following X-series. He also reported that, for the time it has been on sale, the latest console needs to be renewed.

Something that stands out brad sams is that it is unknown if the arrival of the chip will come with a new model of Xbox. Maybe microsoft use your new technology in a possible X-Series Slim or simply choose to change the chip, keeping the original design. Although for their decisions in past generations, we can expect them to go for the first option.

At the moment there is nothing confirmed by microsoft, so you have to take the information with caution. However, it doesn’t sound so crazy that they’re working on a chip and soon we’ll have a xbox series x smaller and cheaper. If this is the case, let’s hope he’s easier to get than his big brother. Would you buy a new model of this console? tell us in the comments.

For more about video games, we recommend:

Don’t stop following us on Google news.

[Fuente]