Mexico City.- The president AMLO informed that he will invite celebrities who participated in the campaign save me from the train, to inform you about the construction of the Mayan Train in the southeast of Mexico.

Given the campaign against the construction of the section 5 of the Mayan TrainAndrés Manuel López Obrador indicated that celebrities and artists were not well informed about the supposed damage that the mega-work will cause to the environment in the state of Quintana Roo.

Thus, AMLO assured that he will invite celebrities such as Eugenio Derbez, Natalia Lafourcade, Bárbara Mori, Kate del Castillo and Rubén Albarrán to his morning conference, to provide them with such information, and stop supporting the Save me from the Train campaign.

“Let’s see if they accept that we talk,” said the federal president.

The President Andres Manuel He reiterated that the Mayan jungle is not being damaged with the construction of the Mayan Train, where even an injunction has already been accepted to have the work of section 5 that connects Playa del Carmen with Cancun.

After a modification of the route, this section aroused protests from celebrities such as Eugenio Derbez and Kate del Castillo, and Greenpeace activists, who in March chained themselves to construction machinery because they denounced that it would destroy the largest underground river system in the world, and with them flora and fauna.

“Everyone can think with absolute freedom and that is what we are experiencing now. Let the Judiciary resolve, but the train goes,” he replied. AMLOwho called them “pseudo-environmentalists”.

Despite the images of deforestation that have circulated, he insisted that “no cenote is affected, nor is the underground river.”

The president criticized the judge because “he only sees writing” and not what happens on the ground.

He reiterated that the construction is not yet suspended because they have not received the legal notification and ruled out other repercussions.

“We are going to wait to see what they are claiming now and find a way to legally defend ourselves,” he stressed.