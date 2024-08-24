The first ones emerged yesterday Black Myth: Wukong Official Datawith Game Science announcing that it had sold 10 million copies in three days. This is an exceptional result, and one that is worth compare with other hits of recent years and with the best-selling games of 2024.
A great success
Let’s start with a comparison with the best-selling games of recent years.
- Elden Ring
- 12 million copies sold in 16 days
- Total sales: over 25 million units
- Hogwarts Legacy
- 12 million copies sold in 13 days
- Total sales: over 24 million units
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch only)
- Over 10 million copies sold in three days
- Total sales: 20.8 million units
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (Nintendo Switch only)
- 10 million copies sold in three days
- Total sales: 25.29 million units
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo Switch only)
- 11.7 million copies sold in 11 days
- Total sales: 45.85 million units
- Cyberpunk 2077
- 13 million copies sold in 10 days
- Total sales: over 25 million units
- Monster Hunter Rise
- 4 million copies sold in three days
- Total sales: 15.4 million units
- Resident Evil 4 (remake)
- 3 million copies sold in two days
- Total sales: 7.6 million units
- God of War Ragnarok (PS5 only)
- 5 million copies sold in the first week
- Total sales: over 15 million units
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5 only)
- 2.5 million copies sold in 24 hours
- Total sales: over 11 million units
Let’s instead see a direct comparison with the hits of 2024:
- Palworld
- 8 million copies sold on Steam in the first six days
- Total sales: over 15 million units
- 25 million total players (including Xbox and Game Pass users)
- Helldivers 2
- 12 million copies sold in three months
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- 3 million copies sold in two months
- Content Warning (PC only)
- 2.2 million copies sold in two months
- Manor Lords (PC only)
- 2 million copies sold in three weeks
- Tekken 8
- 2 million copies sold in the first month
- Persona 3 Reload
- 1 million copies sold in the first week
- Balatro
- 1 million copies sold in less than a month
- Total sales: over 2 million units
- Stellar Blade (PS5 only)
- 1 million copies sold in less than a month
