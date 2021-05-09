ofMichelle Brey shut down

The coronavirus situation in India is devastating. 18 Bundeswehr soldiers are now helping on site.

Update from May 9th: The health system in India is on the verge of collapse. The German Bundeswehr sent 18 soldiers to New Delhi to provide support. They bring an oxygen generation system and ventilate 28 patients daily. A military hospital was built in a tent for this purpose.

The Picture on sunday spoke to Sergeant Stefanie Wehlitz on site. “When we arrived at the hotel, we were applauded,” she says of the joy of the help, “the people are very grateful. We are all extremely proud to be part of and helping on this mission. Every liter of oxygen saves lives. “

However, the situation in India is still dire. The government reported over 400,000 new infections in just one day. 4,187 people died. “We see ambulances driving to the emergency room every minute,” says Wehlitz, “we see grieving families on the forecourt and people for whom any help comes too late.”

India before the corona collapse: “Silent catastrophe” – new infections continue to skyrocket

First report from May 8th: New Delhi / Munich – An easing of the corona situation in India seems a long way off. The country with its 1.36 billion inhabitants is suffering from a violent second corona wave. On Saturday, the government reported 4,187 Covid-19 deaths and 401,078 new infections within 24 hours.

The Indian health system is completely overloaded. Corona patients keep dying because there is a lack of medical oxygen for ventilation in hospitals. In particular, the Indian mutation B.1.617 is said to be partly responsible for the critical situation.

Corona: Shocking reports from India – “Silent catastrophe”

Reports from the emerging market shatter. A correspondent of the ARD reported: “Those scenes in front of hospitals that we have all seen, where people almost fight each other to get admission to a hospital, where they want to accommodate relatives, where people fight over oxygen bottles. And of course the crematoria, which work around the clock and run out of firewood. These are actually hotspots. ”In New Delhi and many other Indian cities, however, Corona is“ primarily a silent catastrophe ”that takes place at home.

Corona catastrophe in India: experts call for stricter measures – opposition leader warns of “devastating consequences”

While the central government in New Delhi is still hesitating, more and more states are imposing strict corona measures. In Karnataka with the IT metropolis Bangalore, a two-week lockdown will come into effect on Monday.

Experts warn, however, that the number of infections in India could rise until the end of the month. They are calling for tough measures to be taken across the country. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to impose a nationwide lockdown. He warned of “devastating” consequences of an “uncontrolled” virus spread for India and “the rest of the world”. In the neighboring countries of Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, an increase in the number of cases has now also been observed.

For fear of the economic consequences, Modi’s government has not yet imposed a new nationwide lockdown and passed responsibility to the states despite the dramatic situation.

In Germany, however, the corona situation seems to be easing. Chancellor Angela Merkel raised hopes for the summer vacation. (mbr / dpa)

