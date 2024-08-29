YouTuber Enfant Terrible has shared a video of Gothic 1 Remake, showing ten minutes of gameplay taken from the demo shown at Gamescom 2024. This is therefore gameplay relating to the latest build of the game which should please all Gothic fans who are eagerly awaiting the new version. Check it out, by the way.

More gameplay

It must be said that that the video contains some big spoilers. Those who have had the pleasure of playing the original actually already know what to expect, but everyone else doesn’t. So if you don’t want to know anything ahead of time, skip watching it and devote yourself to other activities.

Like the other video taken from the same demo, this one also shows a bit of all aspects of the game, from theexploration, dialogues, through combat. In short, it gives us an idea of ​​what to expect, as well as the work done to modernize the work, both from a graphical point of view and from that of the gameplay systems.

For the rest it is right to remember that Gothic 1 Remake Does Not Have An Official Release Date Yetalthough development now seems to be at a very advanced stage. So it shouldn’t be long before we can play it on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S.

Gothic 1 Remake tells of an orc invasion in the kingdom of Myrtana, a rebellion in the mines of Khorinis, a magical barrier that surrounds the area to prevent prisoners from escaping, and an ancient and mysterious power that is growing stronger. The original was developed by Piranha Bytes, while the new chapter is in the hands of Alkimia Interactive.