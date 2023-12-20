It was the year 2018 when Fedez and Chiara Ferragni were inundated with criticism on social media following a party organized in a supermarket in Milan.

The party, organized by Chiara Ferragni and the rapper's mother on the occasion of Fedez's 29th birthday, raised criticism from numerous users who accused the couple of wasting food.

In some stories posted on Instagram, in fact, Fedez and Chiara Ferragni could be seen on shopping trolleys as they ran through the aisles of the City Life shop in Milan among fruit, vegetables and other food products which, in some cases, were used improperly .

The criticism forced those directly involved to apologize, again via social media. In a video circulated in the following hours, Fedez and Chiara Ferragni were seen in conversation with the singer's mother-manager.

In the video you can see the three discussing how to respond to the controversy with Fedez saying: “We'll give it to charity, let's say.” The Ferragnezs then temporarily leave the party to record an apology video stating that “the shopping and food tomorrow will be donated to those most in need”.

Fedez and the lip on wasted food: “Let's say it goes to charity”. After the surprise party at the supermarket in Milan, Fedez and Chiara Ferragni realize that a lot of criticism is coming. So they decide to go on the counterattack and post an apology video. But before… pic.twitter.com/5YOe6ctEHh — Davide Scifo (@strange_days_82) December 19, 2023

“I left the party to tell you something, I read on Twitter why many have complained, thinking that we are wasting food. All those who felt outraged, know that tomorrow the shopping and food will be donated to those most in need. The only story of waste you have seen is mine and I take responsibility for it. I threw a lettuce leaf, I was taken by the euphoria of the party and I humbly apologize for this” declares Fedez in the video.

And again: “Probably anyone who had found themselves in my situation would have touched everything, I apologize because I realize that I have exposure and the influence we have on people. It's not a party to express opulence but it's a nice thing they wanted to do for me, I hope you understand. On several occasions we have shown that we care and that we have an eye for those who have not had the same luck.”

In a subsequent story, Fedez added: “I know that all the newspapers will say that 'we have wasted in defiance of world hunger'. If indignation and easy morality come from a lettuce leaf and a panettone that I threw, I will eat the lettuce leaf and take the panettone home. Having said that, I will stay all evening to make sure no one wastes food. It pisses me off to be thought of as what we are not. It's incredible that I have to justify myself as if I had killed a person, be indignant even when you watch Masterchef because so many raw materials are wasted.”

“As you can see I sent all the guests away, the shop is intact, all the indignant people can go to sleep peacefully, thank you all so much for the morals” concluded the singer at the end of the party.

Images that went viral again today after the Antitrust sanction for the Balocco case and the apology video posted on social media by Chiara Ferragni.