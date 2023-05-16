A ‘road map’ to save the National Health Servicewhich starts today in Rome with a national conference for public health, will then see demonstrations in 8 cities on 15 June and a major national event in September, “without excluding” even a strike. The organizations gathered in the medical Interunion, which represents over 120,000 medical, veterinary and health managers, and citizens’ and patients’ associations, are asking “all political forces for a clear commitment in defense of the public and universal NHS”.

“Today the mobilization begins – says Pierino Di Silverio, national secretary of Anaao-Assomed to Adnkronos Salute – We want to awaken consciences and that’s why this long path. We want to make our battles known to citizens and patients. Doctors’ strike? Is it a tool – he warns – that we do not exclude, just as we do not exclude any weapon to make ourselves heard and to change things”.

“We have already been in turmoil for months – recalls Andrea Filippi, secretary of Fp CGIL for doctors – and we have already reported it on several occasions: we are in a phase in which the NHS cannot withstand the impact. In addition to resources, we therefore need to invest in personnel and sun radical paradigm shift, moving from the system of services that favors the private sector to a model that invests in health promotion. A work that is done by insisting on the determinants of health, school and work, and on prevention. So – he adds – resources are needed , but also a public health reform and to do this we need to build alliances with citizens. This is why we are here today. Citizens have lost the perception of services as an asset, often intoxicated by the bonus model. It is a long journey , but we believe it”. (Continued)