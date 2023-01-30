planet earth is our home And we have no other!! it is our island and we are destroying it.

Every year ten million hectares of forests on the planet disappear, in Mexico we deforest almost 48 thousand hectares annually, we overlook that forest health it is our health; the forests are natural filters that provide us with clean air and water; In addition to being a hostel for the biological Diversity prevent landslides that destroy the fertile soil layer of the earth’s surface.

The forests influence the rainfall regime and absorb a third of the emissions of greenhouse gases, effect that is upsetting the climate causing unusual droughts, floods, extreme cold and scorching heat.

Disappearing the forests is disappear life from earth and it seems that we do not realize it.

nations prefer economic benefits today, even if this is coupled with great hardship tomorrow, which is incomprehensible, illogical and unacceptable.

We are killing ourselves and we do not want to believe it, it seems that we have declared war on vegetation, in the cities we take care of replacing it with stone and cement and in the countryside, we disdain everything that is life.

Those of us who point this out qualify us as catastrophists, alarmists or negativists, but perhaps it is just a way of denying a tangible reality that is becoming increasingly evident that it is reaching us.

Let’s save the earth, let’s save our island, let’s save our Mexico, let’s save our home and most importantly, let’s save our descendants.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact in favor of life.

Thanks.